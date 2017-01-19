Gwyn's vagina eggs slammed

Gwyneth Paltrow's latest female gadget has experts pulling their hair out.

A gynecologist has blasted the Goop founder for her recent blog post titled “Better Sex: Jade Eggs For Your Yoni”, suggesting women put jade eggs in their vaginas.

The Hollywood actress came across the egg after her “beauty guru/healer/inspiration/friend” Shiva Rose “raved about the results” and tried it out for herself before popping them on her Goop store.

She now sells the rocks for AUD$78-88 and in a Q&A, Shiva claims they boost orgasms, balance your menstrual cycle, stimulate kegel muscles and intensify feminine energy.

Dr Jen Gunter however couldn’t believe the nonsense she was talking about and decided to pen a powerful and satirical letter to Gwyneth and warn women of the dangers using vagina eggs could do to their bodies.

“I read the post on GOOP and all I can tell you is it is the biggest load of garbage I have read on your site since vaginal steaming,” Dr Jen wrote on her blog Wielding The Lasso Of Truth, adding that “It’s even worse than claiming bras cause cancer.”

The Canadian doctor began dissecting each part of Gwyn’s post and backed up her rebuttals with convincing reasons and medical proof as to why jade eggs are bollox.

“My issue begins with the very start of your post on jade eggs specifically that “queens and concubines used them to stay in shape for emperors.” Nothing says female empowerment more than the only reason to do this is for your man!” she noted.

“And then the claim that they can balance hormones is, quite simply, biologically impossible.”

And for the word Yoni? Dr Jen said: “If the word for womb is yoni I hate to break it to you, but the uterus and vagina are different structures.”

Gwyn’s friend Shiva also suggested women wear them all day and sleep with them at night but Dr Jen said this is the worst advice ever.

“I would like to point out that jade is porous which could allow bacteria to get inside and so the egg could act like a fomite. This is not good, in case you were wondering. It could be a risk factor for bacterial vaginosis or even the potentially deadly toxic shock syndrome,” she said, giving Gwyn her two scents of professional advice.

Dr Jen was shocked the spiritual healing guru recommended women flex their kegels all day to strength them because “Kegel exercises are not just about the contraction, the relaxation phase is just as important.”

She added that it’s very difficult to flex your kegels and that you would actually need to recruit other muscles to help you keep the jade egg in.

She went on to make a hilarious point: “It is possible the pained expression of clenching your butt all day could be what is leading people to stare, not some energy glow.”

Dr Jen suggested if women want to strengthen their kegels, to use “weights made with medical grade silicone or plastic and to not wear them for long periods of time.”

She ended the article in the best way possible, telling Gwyn: the only thing her post got right “is to check with your doctor before using one.” Boom!

“So let me give you some free advice, don’t use vaginal jade eggs.”

