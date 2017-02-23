Model makes Sports Illustrated after gaining 7 dress sizes

At age 15, Hunter McGrady was told by four agencies that she needed to lose three inches off her hips to make it as a model. She weighed just 51kgs at the time.

Eight years and seven dress sizes later, the blonde stunner has well and truly made her mark as a model, and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue one at that! But not before she spent a good chunk of her young life fighting body issues and trying to get down to an AU size 4.

In an emotional Instagram post, Hunter opens up about her demons and how it was only after she accepted she was never going to conform to the industry’s stick thin standards that her career took off.

“I would desperately work out for hours and eat few calories per day, HOPING I could fit the bill,” she writes.

“It wasn't until 18 years old, three years of insecurities brought on because I thought I wasn't good enough, that I wouldn't measure up! I realised that my body was not built to be that thin.”

Now she says her “chains are broken”, but it pains her to see “so many young girls these days who are striving to have a thigh gap, or for their hip bones to stick out, or to fit (an AU size 6).”

“Not everyone's body structure is made like that.”

At her curviest, Hunter fit into a size 22, but she now sits around a size 18 to 20 and couldn’t be happier. She’s also a breakout star from this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, so you know, killing it all round!

The beauty tells People, "I love my body now. I love everything about it. I just want women to see this and feel inspired and feel sexy and feel like they can own their body and own their skin. And men, too!"

