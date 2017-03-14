News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bizarre footage of monster fish chocked on smaller fish
Bizarre footage of monster fish choked on smaller fish

Backlash against fat-shaming body builder

Abi Moustafa
Abi Moustafa
Yahoo7 Be /

London-based body builder Diana Andrews has caused outrage online after she poked fun at a woman who was training on a treadmill.

Blake Lively Interviews Gigi Hadid On Being Photoshopped & Body Image Struggles
1:44

Blake Lively Interviews Gigi Hadid On Being Photoshopped & Body Image Struggles
Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show
1:32

Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show
Taylor Swift Gives FIRST Look At Tour Rehearsals & Shares BTS Photos
1:42

Taylor Swift Gives FIRST Look At Tour Rehearsals & Shares BTS Photos
Selena Gomez TERRIFIED Of Paparazzi & Admits They Scare Her
1:25

Selena Gomez TERRIFIED Of Paparazzi & Admits They Scare Her
Camila Cabello Gives INSPIRING Speech Before Performing New Songs
1:18

Camila Cabello Gives INSPIRING Speech Before Performing New Songs
Man ARRESTED For Scaling Wall & Trespassing on Taylor Swift's Property
1:08

Man ARRESTED For Scaling Wall & Trespassing on Taylor Swift's Property
Demi Lovato RESPONDS To Fan Who Accused Her Of BREAKING Sobriety
1:39

Demi Lovato RESPONDS To Fan Who Accused Her Of BREAKING Sobriety
The Kardashians UNFOLLOW Tristan Thompson On Instagram After Cheating Allegation
2:00

The Kardashians UNFOLLOW Tristan Thompson On Instagram After Cheating Allegation
Tiffany Haddish REFUSED to Audition for 'Get Out' For THIS Reason
2:24

Tiffany Haddish REFUSED to Audition for 'Get Out' For THIS Reason
Tristan Thompson Caught CHEATING on Pregnant Khloe Kardashian
3:07

Tristan Thompson Caught CHEATING on Pregnant Khloe Kardashian
Normani Reveals Announcing Fifth Harmony Hiatus Was HEARTBREAKING
1:50

Normani Reveals Announcing Fifth Harmony Hiatus Was HEARTBREAKING
Nicki Minaj Announces TWO New Songs & BREAKS Social Media Silence
1:54

Nicki Minaj Announces TWO New Songs & BREAKS Social Media Silence
 

Taking to Instagram, Diana posted a photo of her fellow gym-goer and captioned the snap, ‘love handles.’

It that wasn’t just the caption that had followers alarmed. She followed up the Instastory with a black screen captioned, ‘ordering burgers for delivery’.

The insensitive post created such a stir, the body builder quickly changed her Instagram profile settings to private to avoid any further criticism.

The pictures and captions that led online fans to rally against the negative comments made about the unnamed gym goer. Photos: Instagram.

While Diana has since deleted the controversial snaps, screenshots were shared on a support group for women on Facebook with the caption: “This is why most people hate going to the gym to try and better themselves.”

Diana went on to apologise for her actions after body-positive campaigners called her out on it. This time, she chose to use Snapchat to express herself. “I realised that I was wrong to make this silly joke. It wasn’t my intention to body shame, hurt or disrespect anyone,” she wrote.

The body builder chose to make her Instagram profile private after being scolded online. Photo: Facebook.

Furthermore, Diana posted a status on Facebook to reiterate that she regrets her actions and did not intend to offend anyone in the process. In fact the athlete claimed she thought was merely making a passing joke aimed at the woman for using her phone while undertaking cardio.

“I saw this girl walking on the treadmill talking on her phone and I made a video and added a comment that she’s probably ordering take away,” wrote Diana.

“The whole point of this video was that she’s using her phone while on the treadmill. The whole story was turned upside down by taking a screenshot and adding comments that I’m body shaming this woman. I would never do this, it’s not who I am, the body builder admitted.

“I’m always encouraging people to do their best and push themselves. I’m here to motivate especially women not to be afraid and get that work done. People that know me know I’m not a bully.”

Diana took to her Facebook profile to apologise to her fans. Photo: Facebook.

Similarly, in November last year a Playboy model faced charges after she fat shamed a 70-year-oldwoman who was taking a shower at the gym via Snapchat.

Dani Mathers, 29 found herself in hot water when she posted these invasive snaps last year. Photos: Snapchat.

While both the model and the body builder issued public apologies and claimed they had no bad intentions with their posts, it's clear online fans won't put up with that behaviour.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top