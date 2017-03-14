Backlash against fat-shaming body builder

London-based body builder Diana Andrews has caused outrage online after she poked fun at a woman who was training on a treadmill.

Taking to Instagram, Diana posted a photo of her fellow gym-goer and captioned the snap, ‘love handles.’

It that wasn’t just the caption that had followers alarmed. She followed up the Instastory with a black screen captioned, ‘ordering burgers for delivery’.

The insensitive post created such a stir, the body builder quickly changed her Instagram profile settings to private to avoid any further criticism.

While Diana has since deleted the controversial snaps, screenshots were shared on a support group for women on Facebook with the caption: “This is why most people hate going to the gym to try and better themselves.”

Diana went on to apologise for her actions after body-positive campaigners called her out on it. This time, she chose to use Snapchat to express herself. “I realised that I was wrong to make this silly joke. It wasn’t my intention to body shame, hurt or disrespect anyone,” she wrote.

Furthermore, Diana posted a status on Facebook to reiterate that she regrets her actions and did not intend to offend anyone in the process. In fact the athlete claimed she thought was merely making a passing joke aimed at the woman for using her phone while undertaking cardio.

“I saw this girl walking on the treadmill talking on her phone and I made a video and added a comment that she’s probably ordering take away,” wrote Diana.

“The whole point of this video was that she’s using her phone while on the treadmill. The whole story was turned upside down by taking a screenshot and adding comments that I’m body shaming this woman. I would never do this, it’s not who I am, the body builder admitted.

“I’m always encouraging people to do their best and push themselves. I’m here to motivate especially women not to be afraid and get that work done. People that know me know I’m not a bully.”

Similarly, in November last year a Playboy model faced charges after she fat shamed a 70-year-oldwoman who was taking a shower at the gym via Snapchat.

While both the model and the body builder issued public apologies and claimed they had no bad intentions with their posts, it's clear online fans won't put up with that behaviour.

