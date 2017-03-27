WATCH: Woman with mystery illness begs for a diagnosis

A woman has created a moving video in a desperate bid to find someone who can identify her mystery illness.

Courtney Martin, 24, from Canberra, has been suffering with an undiagnosed condition that has left her in constant pain for the last three years.

Despite being admitted to hospital more than 50 times since her ordeal began - having five surgeries and over 20 different types of scans - doctors still don’t know what’s causing it.

The once fit and healthy criminology student, battles with a string of symptoms, including stabbing pains, constant nausea and extreme fatigue on a daily basis and hopes someone might see her video and be able to tell her why.

“Every morning, I wake up in pain and no one can tell me why,” she said.

“I keep getting told that because I’m young and healthy, I can learn to deal with it but I don’t want to.

“I refuse to accept that there’s no one out there that knows what’s wrong with me. I hope that person sees this and can help.”

As a result of her unidentifiable chronic pain, the young part-time model, finds just waking up a struggle and depends on her mum for support.

“I used to have heaps of energy and was a very social person. I loved visiting friends and even modeled at Melbourne Fashion Week,” she said.

“Now, that part of my life is gone because I’m in too much pain.”

Courtney’s unidentified health problems began three years ago, when she first started experiencing cramp like pains in her abdomen.

“I’d noticed I had an uncomfortable pain in my lower stomach and at first I thought it was actually a sports injury,” she said.

Doctors were confident Courtney had endometriosis, a condition that causes the lining of the uterus to grow in other places, but were left stumped when surgery to treat the condition revealed she didn’t have it.

“Since then, doctors haven’t even come close to uncovering what’s causing the pain,” she said.

“I’ve been tested for auto-immune diseases, psychological conditions and have even had my appendix removed but the pain is still there.

“I’ve lost count of the times I’ve gone to bed, hoping I don’t wake up because my life isn’t worth living as it is.

In a desperate hunt for answers, Courtney recorded an emotional video, detailing what life is like with her mystery illness.

“I don’t want money and I’m not fundraising for treatment. All I’m asking for, is help,” she said.

“My hope is that a doctor or someone else going through what I’m going through sees it, and can then finally explain to me what is going on.”

- Reporting by Caters News Agency

