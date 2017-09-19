Dad urges parents to immunise after losing daughter to flu

The heartbroken father of eight-year-old Rosie Andersen has urged parents to immunise their children after tragically losing his daughter to the flu last Friday.

Christian Brealey has spoken out after his daughter Rosie went into cardiac arrest at the family home, later passing away Angliss Hospital at Upper Ferntree Gully.

Rosie had been sick for a few days, with her family believing she had caught a cold.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, loving little angel," Mr Brealey said in a statement to the Herald Sun.

"We urge everyone to get their kids immunised against the flu and ask only that our privacy is respected and our family given time and space to grieve."

Friends of the family have started fundraising for the family, with the tragedy coming as authorities claim this has been one of the worst flu seasons to date with 13,000 reported cases in Victoria.

However, while more workplaces are getting on board and encouraging staff to get immunised, there’s a lingering sense of hesitation from the general public - and not just from anti-vaxxers.

Be spoke to Dr Kylie Quinn, an immunology Research Fellow at Monash University's La Gruta Lab, about whether we should or shouldn’t bother with the flu vaccine this year, and she had a very clear answer: YES, you definitely should.

Dr Quinn explains that there’s currently a push to vaccinate more and more of the general population in an attempt to better protect the vulnerable; including children, the sick and the elderly.

“The general population are the people who transmit the virus,” she says, and they also have what doctors call a higher "efficacy rate".

Healthy adults have an efficacy rate of around 50 to 60 per cent, meaning that percentage of people will not get the flu because of their vaccination (but they would have if they hadn't got the jab).

In the more susceptible population, this rate much lower, and can get down to just 20 to 30 per cent among the elderly.

So Dr Quinn says that for healthy adults, “of course you get the benefit as an individual that you’re protected, but the major benefit is when you have good community uptake and you protect the vulnerable population by vaccinating the population that have a good efficacy rate.”

But what if I get sick from having the shot?

Well, Dr Quinn is adamant that if you do come down with the flu after having the shot, it won’t be the shot itself that caused it.

“There’s no flu in the flu vaccine, there’s no live virus,” she explains.

“To make the vaccine, they take the virus, grow it up in cell lines and then kill it. Then it’s purified and used in the vaccine, so there’s absolutely no chance you could get the flu from the flue vaccine.”

So why do I have to have it every year?

Unlike many other vaccines, you need to get a new flu shot every year for it to remain effective.

Dr Quinn explains that “influenza is a moving target that mutates ever so slightly.”

Between winters in the northern and southern hemispheres, the virus changes, so the vaccine has to follow suit and be changed to ensure it’s still effective.

So there you have it, Dr Quinn recommends getting the jab, and not just to help protect yourself, but also the people in your life who are more vulnerable to catching it in the first place.

