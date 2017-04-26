Can you spot what's wrong with this man's hands?

A doctor has shared an image of a man’s hands in the hope of raising awareness of a rare disorder.

But if you can’t figure out what’s wrong with the man’s hands by looking at the picture alone, then don’t worry as we were also stumped.

Looking at the photo we tried to figure out what the dark circle was on his forehand, if there was something more sinister to the black shadows underneath or if it had something to do with his nails.

However it turns out we should have been looking at his fingers, as the man has an extra one on his left hand.

The image was shared on the Figure 1 app – where medical persons share posts and seek advice from each other – and has since left the internet puzzled.

However it turns out the man suffers from a condition called polydactyly, meaning he was born with six fingers.

The condition is often passed down in generations but others can be simply born with it.

And while it mostly appears in the form of fingers, people can also be born with an extra toe.

According to Metro, British actress Gemma Arterton was born with an extra finger but had it removed when she was just a baby.

“People are really interested, but repulsed at the same time,” she told the publication.

