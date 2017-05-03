News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about

Blogger spectacularly shuts down fat-shaming

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

In a matter of seven tweets, a body-positive blogger has made an impeccable point about fat shaming.

Jacob Sartorious CHEATS on Millie Bobby Brown With Her Friend?
3:09

Jacob Sartorious CHEATS on Millie Bobby Brown With Her Friend?
Justin Bieber & NEW Girl Take Private Jet To Coachella 2018
1:24

Justin Bieber & NEW Girl Take Private Jet To Coachella 2018
Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
1:05

Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Guy Doing Handstand Falls and Breaks Mirror
0:45

Guy Doing Handstand Falls and Breaks Mirror
Thousands of dead starfish wash up on UK beach
1:03

Thousands of dead starfish wash up on UK beach
Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
4:36

Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
1:18

Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
Woman slips on ice trying to open back door
0:42

Woman slips on ice trying to open back door
Man Reunites With Cheetah After A Year Apart | BEAST BUDDIES
7:05

Man Reunites With Cheetah After A Year Apart | BEAST BUDDIES
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
 

After constantly receiving hurtful comments and feeling judged because of her size, Callie Thorpe questioned why people seem so concerned with her health.

“I am unhealthy,” she says, “But that does not make me less human, less deserving of respect.”

Photo: Instagram

“I'd like to take a bet that you too are unhealthy, perhaps you drink too much, smoke, sunbath with no sunscreen, get too little sleep.

“That also makes you unhealthy. But because my body 'looks unhealthy' I'm the one that is mocked, bullied, made an example of.”





Moral of the story is that yes, some overweight people lead very healthy lifestyles and some don’t. But the exact same thing goes for everybody else.

Being skinny is no excuse to lecture, judge or criticise people who aren’t.

Back To Top