Blogger spectacularly shuts down fat-shaming

In a matter of seven tweets, a body-positive blogger has made an impeccable point about fat shaming.

After constantly receiving hurtful comments and feeling judged because of her size, Callie Thorpe questioned why people seem so concerned with her health.

“I am unhealthy,” she says, “But that does not make me less human, less deserving of respect.”

“I'd like to take a bet that you too are unhealthy, perhaps you drink too much, smoke, sunbath with no sunscreen, get too little sleep.

“That also makes you unhealthy. But because my body 'looks unhealthy' I'm the one that is mocked, bullied, made an example of.”

Other people. I don't appreciate the fact that I and my friends can only be accepted if we fit narrow guidelines of what health is — Callie (@CallieThorpe) April 27, 2017

the reality is we will all die one day, its inevitable, its the one thing in life we know. — Callie (@CallieThorpe) April 27, 2017

Moral of the story is that yes, some overweight people lead very healthy lifestyles and some don’t. But the exact same thing goes for everybody else.

Being skinny is no excuse to lecture, judge or criticise people who aren’t.