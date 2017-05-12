News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bizarre footage of monster fish chocked on smaller fish
Bizarre footage of monster fish choked on smaller fish

Doc warns: Hidden danger of fidget spinners

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

They're the latest craze to take over our classrooms: 'fidget spinners', promoted as an aid to help kids with ADHD and autism to focus on their schoolwork.

Teen takes Michael B. Jordan cut-out to prom, and 'Black Panther' star is impressed
0:59

Teen takes Michael B. Jordan cut-out to prom, and 'Black Panther' star is impressed
Horse riders and kite surfers out in the sun in Cornwall
1:02

Horse riders and kite surfers out in the sun in Cornwall
'Disobedience' Trailer
2:58

'Disobedience' Trailer
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii
0:43

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii
England enjoys Spring sunshine as UK heatwave hits
3:21

England enjoys Spring sunshine as UK heatwave hits
Nanny Helps Adorable Panda Take a Bath
0:48

Nanny Helps Adorable Panda Take a Bath
Prankster dad tricks daughter into thinking air conditioner unit is a video game
0:43

Prankster dad tricks daughter into thinking air conditioner unit is a video game
Flag-Waving Golden Retriever Cheers on Boston Marathon Runners
0:34

Flag-Waving Golden Retriever Cheers on Boston Marathon Runners
Bachelor in Paradise Promo: Megan reveals all to Jake
0:39

Bachelor in Paradise Promo: Megan reveals all to Jake
Bizarre footage shows fish chocked to death on smaller fish
0:13

Bizarre footage shows fish chocked to death on smaller fish
Waleed Aly's heated debate with Steve Price
0:41

Waleed Aly's heated debate with Steve Price
The ‘Rich Dogs of Instagram’ are living their best lives
1:12

These furry friend’s are living the dream
 

Like yoyos, POGs and Pokemon cards before them, the cheap and cheerful little gadgets are now a must-have for any self-respecting schoolkid.

Harmless toy or bad distraction? Source: Getty

But Dr Annemarie Christie says she'll never give her son, who has ADHD, a fidget spinner.

"Many fidget spinners make noise of varying intensity depending on the state of the bearing. This can be very distracting both to the child holding the toy and to those around him. While fun and interesting, this will not help them to concentrate in a classroom," Anne Marie wrote in the Hills Shire Times.

Apart from being too noisy, the toys are also often flashy and distracting.

"The newer fidget spinners are all about design. They are often brightly coloured and some even have flashing lights! Needless to say, this is incredibly distracting," Anne Marie wrote.

"There is no evidence that the modern fidget spinners will help a child to concentrate. And, while they’re fun to spin, they can be highly distracting to the child and those around them."

'Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top