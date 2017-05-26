Bride spends $17k to remove excess skin before her wedding

This bride-to-be has made damn sure that she feels beautiful in time for her wedding later in the year.

Elizabeth Bustillos weighed close to 178kg and had struggled to find success with diets, when she decided to have a gastric bypass two years ago.

But the 36-year-old from California was left with a body like a 'melting candle' after losing an incredible 94kg.

Elizabeth says she didn't realise she was gaining weight until she started needing to buy clothing from stores for larger women.

At her heaviest, she suffered with high blood pressure and could barely walk for a few minutes with needing to rest.

“I had a big sweet tooth, so I was eating ice cream, cookies and cakes,” Elizabeth says.

“I couldn't do normal things like ride on an airplane, go to an amusement park, go for a walk in the mall, everything was more difficult being the size I was at.

“I was at such a size that I wasn't living life anymore.”

After her $20,000 gastric bypass in 2015, she changed to a high protein, low carbohydrate diet and lost 59kg in five months, before she eventually plateaued and started going to the gym three days a week.

“I try to sneak exercise in wherever I can,” she says. “When I'm out at the shops I walk up and down every aisle to try to burn extra calories and will park further away from store.”

But after dropping half of her weight, leaving her at a svelte 13st 1 (183lb), Elizabeth was left with excess skin and still had to wear bigger clothing to fit in her excess 'flab and cellulite'.

“It was hard to deal with because I'd accomplished so much and yet my body looked like a melting candle, everything was drooping and sagging, it was hard to look at,” she says.

Determined to look perfect for her wedding in September, she spent $17,000 and had 2.5kg of excess skin removed and a breast reduction last year.

“Now I'm very happy with how I look, I still have that 'big girl' mentality but I'm learning to realise I'm smaller,” says Elizabeth.

“I look completely different to how I used to, I would have a top roll over my jeans from the loose skin, now I have a flat tummy.

"Everyone tells me the difference is like night and day, I look much healthier and some people struggle to recognise me.”

Elizabeth credits her transformation to fiancé Mike McGinnis, who she met through online dating, and has always encouraged her to feel beautiful no matter of her size.

“My self-esteem was in the gutter, but Mike was there throughout it all, he loved me at 400lb and supported me through all of the surgeries,” she says.

“Now I'm excited to walk down the aisle in my new body, I've even found myself the perfect wedding dress that will fit.”

- With reporting by Caters News

