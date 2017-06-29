Lotto winner almost dies from butt lift

She made headlines when she won a $1.6 million Lottery jackpot when she was just 17-years-old.

Now UK woman Jane Park, who openly claims the win ‘ruined her life’, has been left battling deadly infection after a procedure for a Brazilian butt lift went wrong.

The 21-year-old travelled to Turkey to have the $11,800 procedure, where she posted worrying snaps of her reacting to the anaesthetic with a noticeably swollen face and lips.

After returning to the UK, agony-ridden Jane, who friends fear may be addicted to surgery after she spent $85,000 on procedures since her win, was later rushed to St John’s Hospital in Livingston of suspected sepsis.

“It started with a little pain in my leg, a fever and then pins and needles, however, the pain is now severe,” she told The Mirror.

With serious cases of sepsis resulting in organ failure, gangrene and death, Jane kept her followers updated on her hospital trip with snaps of her in the ambulance and attached to the IV.

“They’re almost certain it’s sepsis,” she told the publication. “I’m frightened and I’m emotionally drained. I have tried to put on a brave face, but I’m really scared.”

Jane has been in the headlines every since winning the jackpot in 2013 when she was just a teen and living with her mum in an Edinburgh council estate.

After blowing her cash on a Chihuahua, purple Range Rover and multiple surgeries including a boob job, botox, liposuction, lip and cosmetic fillers, Jane considered suing the Lotto organisers over claims she was too young to become a millionaire.

Despite the latest drama, friends say she has no plans to stop getting surgery done.

Family and friends want her to slow down but she’s getting a real confidence boost from the cosmetic improvements and she believes that it’s her body, her money, her choice,” a source told The Mirror.

