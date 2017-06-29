News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan's dad doesn't know if he's walking her down the aisle
Meghan's dad doesn't know if he's walking her down the aisle

Lotto winner almost dies from butt lift

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She made headlines when she won a $1.6 million Lottery jackpot when she was just 17-years-old.

Model with psoriasis wants to inspire people to love their skin
5:38

Model with psoriasis wants to inspire people to love their skin
Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
0:33

Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
1:49

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid Face Off With Same Jackie O Runway Look
1:43

Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid Face Off With Same Jackie O Runway Look
Breast Cancer Survivors Proudly Display Scars on the Runway
1:34

Breast Cancer Survivors Proudly Display Scars on the Runway
Jenna Jameson Slams &lsquo;Playboy&rsquo; For Featuring Transgender Woman
1:06

Jenna Jameson Slams ‘Playboy’ For Featuring Transgender Woman
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
2:10

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
Paris Jackson Takes a MAJOR Step in Her Modeling Career
2:00

Paris Jackson Takes a MAJOR Step in Her Modeling Career
Chinese model falls on her face at Victoria's Secret show
0:33

Chinese model falls on her face at Victoria's Secret show
The man who doesn't age
0:18

The man who doesn't age
Micky Dumoulin sings Don't You Worry Child | Britain's got Talent 2014
2:36

Micky Dumoulin sings Don't You Worry Child | Britain's got Talent 2014
Model Bodies on the Catwalk: Then and Now
1:35

Model Bodies on the Catwalk: Then and Now
 

Now UK woman Jane Park, who openly claims the win ‘ruined her life’, has been left battling deadly infection after a procedure for a Brazilian butt lift went wrong.

RELATED: $1.6m Lotto winner says it ruined her life
RELATED: Botched boob job left Aussie mum unable to breastfeed

The 21-year-old travelled to Turkey to have the $11,800 procedure, where she posted worrying snaps of her reacting to the anaesthetic with a noticeably swollen face and lips.

Jane's surgery started off with her reacting badly to the anaesthetic. Photo: Snapchat

After returning to the UK, agony-ridden Jane, who friends fear may be addicted to surgery after she spent $85,000 on procedures since her win, was later rushed to St John’s Hospital in Livingston of suspected sepsis.

“It started with a little pain in my leg, a fever and then pins and needles, however, the pain is now severe,” she told The Mirror.

Jane documented her sepsis drama on social media. Photo: Snapchat

With serious cases of sepsis resulting in organ failure, gangrene and death, Jane kept her followers updated on her hospital trip with snaps of her in the ambulance and attached to the IV.

“They’re almost certain it’s sepsis,” she told the publication. “I’m frightened and I’m emotionally drained. I have tried to put on a brave face, but I’m really scared.”

Jane has been in the headlines every since winning the jackpot in 2013 when she was just a teen and living with her mum in an Edinburgh council estate.

The 21-year-old became famous after winning the lottery when she was just a teen. Photo: Twitter

After blowing her cash on a Chihuahua, purple Range Rover and multiple surgeries including a boob job, botox, liposuction, lip and cosmetic fillers, Jane considered suing the Lotto organisers over claims she was too young to become a millionaire.

Despite the latest drama, friends say she has no plans to stop getting surgery done.

Despite the complications around her surgery, Jane hasn't been warned off more procedures. Photo: Snapchat

Family and friends want her to slow down but she’s getting a real confidence boost from the cosmetic improvements and she believes that it’s her body, her money, her choice,” a source told The Mirror.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top