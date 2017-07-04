I don’t have time to be sick, so when a sore throat hits or when I begin to feel unwell, I tackle it head on rather than letting it linger and throw my week into havoc. A few proactive steps are all you need to keep you well during winter!

6 Top Tips to Keep Well in Winter

With the winter months approaching, there’s nothing worse than that feeling of a scratchy, irritated throat. We all need to remember to keep hydrated in these cooler months - which means lots of water and herbal tea. Drinking tea and other hot drinks can help soothe your throat and offer some relief from that irritation. Not only that, I find making up a cup of raw apple cider vinegar combined with lemon, honey and hot water helps soothe that irritation.

Another great hack to stop a sore throat in its tracks is a throat gargle. My absolute go-to is the Betadine Ready to Use Sore Throat Gargle. I've been using this for years. I like it because it's ready to use right out of the bottle and contains antibacterial agents. Just gargle for about 30 seconds, then repeat every 3- 4 hours if necessary. It’s so easy to carry and use while traveling or at work, which is a massive win. My day-to-day is jam packed and I don't have time to be sick so instead of suffering through, I use the Betadine Sore Throat Gargle before my sore throat turns into something more!

This is a no-brainer but worth a reminder. To help stop the spread of any potential nasty germs, simply remember to wash your hands! Especially important after catching public transport or running around after your family. This simple tip can help you dodge some terrible bugs.

Although it might be tempting to push on with our daily tasks when we feel under the weather, one of the best treatments for a sore throat is to get plenty of sleep and rest. Sleep is a strong regulator of immune processes and can help with a faster recovery. Do your body a favor and hit snooze for ten more minutes.

Washing your bed linens, towels and even throw blankets more frequently will help prevent the spread and recontamination of those winter nasties. There’s also the added benefit of getting to enjoy fresh sheets more often. It’s a win-win really.

We tend to stay indoors throughout winter, which brings us in closer contact with other people, it makes it easier for winter bugs like sore throats to circulate. Not only that but dry air in overheated buildings can further irritate the throat. Get out for some fresh air, or open up some windows to let the rooms breathe.

Don’t prolong your agony, do everything you can to stop sickness and sore throats in their tracks with these tips.

Betadine Sore Throat Gargle contains: povidone-iodine. Always read the label. Use only as directed. If symptoms persist see your health care professional.

