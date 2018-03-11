Teen unrecognisable after losing half her body weight

Queensland teen Josephine Desgrand is unrecognisable after losing an incredible 60kgs in just 12 months.

The 17-year-old had ballooned to 120kgs by the time she was just 16, but she’s now half the person she was thanks to diet and exercise.

“I'm very proud of my transformation, it was done with pure dedication and determination.. no magic pill, no surgery,” Josephine shared on Instagram.

Josephine says she was constantly bullied and suffered from depression but had tried a number of different diets without success.

“I tried dieting many times, I thought surgery was going to be my only option. But I did this naturally,” she says in a motivational video posted to her YouTube channel.

A combination of strict dieting and light exercise is how Josie got these amazing results. She hasn’t even joined a gym.

“I would constantly eat bread and wraps, ate huge portions and went back for seconds and thirds all the time,” Josephine told the Daily Mail.

“So I cut sugar completely, cut the carbs and bread and now I eat far smaller portions. Three meals a day with no processed foods.”

“I stuck to it 100 per cent and the weight began to fall off.”

The high school student is beyond happy with her transformation and can’t wait to be able to wear her dream dress to her Year 12 formal next month.

“I don't see it as a diet now, I see it as a lifestyle. The first two weeks of eating healthy was so difficult but now it's easy for me.”

She hopes to continue to inspire others by sharing the next steps of her journey on social media.

