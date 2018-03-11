News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Teen unrecognisable after losing half her body weight

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Queensland teen Josephine Desgrand is unrecognisable after losing an incredible 60kgs in just 12 months.

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
2:41

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
 

The 17-year-old had ballooned to 120kgs by the time she was just 16, but she’s now half the person she was thanks to diet and exercise.

“I'm very proud of my transformation, it was done with pure dedication and determination.. no magic pill, no surgery,” Josephine shared on Instagram.

weight loss transformation

Josephine has lost 60kgs in 12 months. Photo: Youtube

weight loss story

At her heaviest she weighed 120kgs. Photo: Instagram

Josephine says she was constantly bullied and suffered from depression but had tried a number of different diets without success.

“I tried dieting many times, I thought surgery was going to be my only option. But I did this naturally,” she says in a motivational video posted to her YouTube channel.

60kg weight loss

The QLD teen was bullied and suffered depression before her lifestyle change. Photo: Youtube

Josephine Desgrand weight loss

'I'm half the person I used to be," Josephine says. Photo: Instagram

RELATED: Mum’s amazing post-baby weight loss makeover
RELATED: Casey Donovan: 'I get fat shamed all the time'

diet success story

She says the biggest factor was her diet. Photo: Youtube

A combination of strict dieting and light exercise is how Josie got these amazing results. She hasn’t even joined a gym.

“I would constantly eat bread and wraps, ate huge portions and went back for seconds and thirds all the time,” Josephine told the Daily Mail.

josephine weight loss

She cut out sugar and carbs from her diet. Photo: Instagram

“So I cut sugar completely, cut the carbs and bread and now I eat far smaller portions. Three meals a day with no processed foods.”

“I stuck to it 100 per cent and the weight began to fall off.”

weight loss without gym

Surprisingly, she says she still hasn't joined a gym. Photo: Youtube

The high school student is beyond happy with her transformation and can’t wait to be able to wear her dream dress to her Year 12 formal next month.

“I don't see it as a diet now, I see it as a lifestyle. The first two weeks of eating healthy was so difficult but now it's easy for me.”

She hopes to continue to inspire others by sharing the next steps of her journey on social media.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top