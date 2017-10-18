Why you should set goals on the New Moon

Did you know that there are certain times of the month that are more energetically supportive for you to be setting intentions than others?

Jordanna Levin, Wellness coach from The Inspired Table, says it’s all based on the lunar calendar.

Humans have been using the lunar cycle to help measure time, work out when to plant and harvest crops, predict the weather and tides, follow the seasons and even track a woman’s reproductive cycle.

As a New Moon – doesn’t – grace our skies this week, Jordanna has offered Be three reasons why you should set any goals you may have under the New Moon.

The New Moon is all about being proactive

Jordanna says the moon emphasises that we are all part of an inevitable natural cycle and it allows us to take advantage of the moments within the cycle that promote growth and expansion as well as the moments that require inner reflection. The New Moon falls within a very proactive yang phase of the lunar cycle.

“Biodynamic farmers plant their seeds at this time so that they grow strong, you can liken it to setting your intentions so that they can manifest and bloom into a healthy and strong future outcome,” she says.

It marks the beginning of the lunar cycle

A lunar cycle goes for roughly 29 days and the New Moon kicks off the party. The New Moon can’t be seen in the night sky, like the full moon, and is often referred to as the dark moon.

“I like to think of it as an empty vessel waiting to be filled up with potential and possibility and energetically speaking this time of the month offers us just that, an opportunity to dream big,” Jordanna says.

The New Moon gives us accountability

When setting intentions it’s important to do it consistently and so by setting them at the same time every month it holds you accountable.

“It’s like watering my indoor plants. If I don’t do it every Saturday I forget and then they wilt and eventually die. The same thing will happen to our intentions if we don’t check in with them regularly,” Jordanna explains.

Just like the farmers planting their seeds during the New Moon, Jordanna reveals it apparently works hair and nails too. “If you snip on a new moon the rate of rapid growth is increased,” she says.

