A Sydney man has uploaded a confronting video of his mother, just five days before she died from dementia.

Sydney man's confronting video of his mum's battle with dementia

Jake Heath, who created the Facebook page, Always Remember This, says he decided to post it so his mother’s death wouldn’t “be in vain”.

“If I’m completely honest, I’m scared sharing this. I’m scared because I know there’ll be backlash from people,” Jake said in a YouTube post.

“There’ll be those who will call me an a**hole for showing her like this.

“There’ll be those who say that I’m not honouring her memory or giving no dignity.

"I’m sharing it because I told her her illness would not be in vain.”

Jake’s mother, Jacqueline, was just 60-years-old when she passed away after battling with Frontotemporal Dementia since 2006.

“Jacquie was only 49 years old when she was diagnosed, throwing our lives into a downward spiral.,” Jake wrote online.

“All thats left of her is our memories, and this story.”

However, despite thousands of people watching the video of the harsh reality of dementia, Jake claims he’s never been able to bring himself to sit through it.

“To this day, I still have not watched it,” he wrote online.

“I’m so glad she heard what I told her. I think of this moment often.”

In the video, Jacqueline looks straight at Jake as he tells her “heaven is waiting”.

Jake hopes that there can be a better understanding of dementia and hopes to raise awareness of the illness.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram