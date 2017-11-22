Former Coke addict loses an incredible 70kg

A size 26 woman who binged on so many cans of coke that she drank almost 1.5kgs of sugar every week has lost a whopping 70kgs after curbing her addiction.

Mum-of-two Sarah Croxall admits she’s always struggled with her weight but after the birth of her children she ballooned up to 140kgs after eating 3,000 calories a day.

The 33-year-old UK carer used to eat hot dog sandwiches or tinned meatballs on toast for breakfast and would generally guzzl five cans of Coca-Cola a day – that’s 1,680 per year.

"I drank Coke all through my 20s,” Sarah says. “I had it every day and it was my go-to treat. I didn't think I would ever be able to cut it out.

“As the years went on I just got bigger and bigger.

“I didn't realise how extreme it was at the time but now I look back and think, what was I doing? It took me such a long time to change.”

The inflated dress size left her too embarrassed to go clothes shopping or socialise with friends as strangers laughed and stared at her on more than one occasion.

"I tried to brush it off but there were too many times where people would be looking at me and start laughing. I couldn't shake the feeling that I was being judged for my weight,” she says.

However, after having to do 'the walk of shame' at Thorpe Park in June 2012 because she couldn't fit into a rollercoaster seat, Sarah decided it was time for a change.

She had queued for hours with her friends to get onto the rollercoaster only to discover that she couldn't fit into the seat and was turned away.

“It was horrible and embarrassing. At that point I thought, I have got to do something about this,” she remembers.

Sarah, who was working in a chip shop at the time, also received a text from a concerned relative who urged her to join Slimming World to help her drop the pounds.

"I knew I had to make a difference for myself. My family were really worried about me,” Sarah says.

"My kids are so important to me but I couldn't do a lot with them. It broke my heart. I couldn't play with them.

"When I decided to make the change it was extremely hard at first but I wouldn't go back now. I don't even enjoy Coke anymore. I think the taste of it is awful.”

To add to everything, in March 2013 Sarah was also diagnosed with a rare brain condition, called idiopathic intracranial hypertension, that left her in agony due to increased pressure on her brain.

Doctors told her that losing weight could help reduce the symptoms, which included strong headaches, neck ache and black outs.

In June this year Sarah officially reached her goal weight of 67kgs and ditched her Coca-Cola habit for good.

Now a size 10, Sarah's symptoms have also reduced and her confidence has grown giving her a new lease of life.

"It has 100 per cent been life changing,” she says. “When I speak to people now I don't worry that they are judging me anymore. I can actually just be myself."

With additional reporting by Caters News.

