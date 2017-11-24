Lorna Jane founder says body-shaming court case 'broke her heart'

Fitness brand founder, Lorna Jane Clarkson, has opened up about her heartbreak after an ex-employee accused her business of fat-shaming and bullying.

Clarkson, who is the entrepreneur behind the active wear brand Lorna Jane, said it broke her heart when Amy Robinson sought more than $570,000 in damages, claiming her boss had shamed her at work.

However, she said she is relieved to finally be able to speak out about the case after it was dismissed by a judge.

“It was completely distressing,” she told the Morning Show.

“I talk about it that it broke my heart and it really did. It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.

Clarkson went on to say that it was “so hard” for her at the time because she couldn’t speak about the case.

“That’s not what we are. We’re a brand that’s all about inspiring women and we can just get on with business,” she said.

When asked about what the biggest lessons she learned from the whole thing, Clarkson said it’s “hard to remember” the bad times because she’s such a positive person.

“The biggest things that happen in our lives are the worst times and then we learn lessons from them,” she said.

“Through this I’ve learned to be less judgmental and not to listen to hearsay and listen to any gossip.

“I’m the first one now to say ‘don’t talk about something unless you know it’s true’.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram