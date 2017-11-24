News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bizarre footage of monster fish chocked on smaller fish
Bizarre footage of monster fish choked on smaller fish

Lorna Jane founder says body-shaming court case 'broke her heart'

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Fitness brand founder, Lorna Jane Clarkson, has opened up about her heartbreak after an ex-employee accused her business of fat-shaming and bullying.

Jane Seymour Poses for Playboy at 67: 'I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger'
0:48

Jane Seymour Poses for Playboy at 67: 'I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger'
Ben and Aaron break the DROUGHT! | Family Feud
4:32

Ben and Aaron break the DROUGHT! | Family Feud
Jane the Virgin 3x16
0:20

Jane the Virgin 3x16
Sexy Red Carpet Arrivals And Music Stars Arrive For Grammy Awards 16
3:02

Sexy Red Carpet Arrivals And Music Stars Arrive For Grammy Awards 16
Zendaya Remixes the Classic Smoky Eye With a Surprising Color
1:34

Zendaya Remixes the Classic Smoky Eye With a Surprising Color
Trend Report: Try the Sexy Suit for the Perfect New Years Eve Party Look
0:58

Trend Report: Try the Sexy Suit for the Perfect New Years Eve Party Look
Is Simon playing dirty tricks? | Live Week 6 | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
3:13

Is Simon playing dirty tricks? | Live Week 6 | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
Princess Dianas Letters Giving Intimate Glimpse Into the Marriage Are for Sale
1:39

Princess Dianas Letters Giving Intimate Glimpse Into the Marriage Are for Sale
The Judges get Xtra Factored! | Live Week 7 | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
2:19

The Judges get Xtra Factored! | Live Week 7 | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
Sarah-Jane gives us an Exclusive Tour around Olly Murs' Winnebago | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
3:34

Sarah-Jane gives us an Exclusive Tour around Olly Murs' Winnebago | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
The Harvey Weinstein reference in 30 Rock that you may have missed
0:44

The Harvey Weinstein reference in 30 Rock that you may have missed
Winner Ben Haenow and Simon Cowell chat to Sarah-Jane | The Xtra Factor UK | The X Factor UK 2014
2:58

Winner Ben Haenow and Simon Cowell chat to Sarah-Jane | The Xtra Factor UK | The X Factor UK 2014
 

Clarkson, who is the entrepreneur behind the active wear brand Lorna Jane, said it broke her heart when Amy Robinson sought more than $570,000 in damages, claiming her boss had shamed her at work.

However, she said she is relieved to finally be able to speak out about the case after it was dismissed by a judge.

Lorna Jane Clarkson speaks out

Lorna Jane has spoken out about the court case brought against her brand by an ex-employee. Photo: Getty Images

Lorna Jane Clarkson on The Morning Show

Speaking to the Morning Show, Lorna Jane said it broke her heart. Photo: The Morning Show

“It was completely distressing,” she told the Morning Show.

“I talk about it that it broke my heart and it really did. It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.

Clarkson went on to say that it was “so hard” for her at the time because she couldn’t speak about the case.

“That’s not what we are. We’re a brand that’s all about inspiring women and we can just get on with business,” she said.

When asked about what the biggest lessons she learned from the whole thing, Clarkson said it’s “hard to remember” the bad times because she’s such a positive person.

Lorna Jane founder Lorna Jane Clarkson

Clarkson went on to say that it was “so hard” for her at the time because she couldn’t speak about the case. Photo: Getty Images

“The biggest things that happen in our lives are the worst times and then we learn lessons from them,” she said.

“Through this I’ve learned to be less judgmental and not to listen to hearsay and listen to any gossip.

“I’m the first one now to say ‘don’t talk about something unless you know it’s true’.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top