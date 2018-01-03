TV star, 50, flaunts ultimate revenge body after split

It’s the place some people go to when they want to clear their head, and British TV star Davina McCall has revealed hitting the gym following her split from husband of 17 years Matthew Robertson has paid off.

The 50-year-old mum is looking better than ever, flaunting her epic revenge body after dropping a dress size from a 12 to a 10.

The mum, who has three children Holly, 16, and Tilly, 14, and 11-year-old son Chester reveals she now weighs 61kg and is “really, really happy”.

“I’m in size 10 clothes, which is a size smaller than I was in last year, so it’s great,” she told new! magazine.

“I don’t want to lose any more weight now, though. This is exactly where I want to be.”

Davina is known in the UK for her range of fitness videos, but has been showing off an even more incredible figure lately.

During a visit to Australia last month to see family, she shared a bikini snap showing off her impressive six-pack.

But the brunette star – who says she never weighs herself – claims she has genetics to thank for her washboard abs, and they’ve only gotten better with age.

“I don’t think I could lose it if I tried,” she told new!

Some women get all the luck…

