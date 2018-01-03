TV star, 50, flaunts ultimate revenge body after split

News

The 50-year-old mum is looking better than ever, flaunting her epic revenge body after dropping a dress size from a 12 to a 10.

The mum, who has three children Holly, 16, and Tilly, 14, and 11-year-old son Chester reveals she now weighs 61kg and is “really, really happy”.

Davina McCall Australia bikini

Davina's bikini snap last month went viral over 40,000 likes. Photo: Instagram

“I’m in size 10 clothes, which is a size smaller than I was in last year, so it’s great,” she told new! magazine.

“I don’t want to lose any more weight now, though. This is exactly where I want to be.”

Davina is known in the UK for her range of fitness videos, but has been showing off an even more incredible figure lately.

During a visit to Australia last month to see family, she shared a bikini snap showing off her impressive six-pack.

Davina McCall bikini

The mum-of-three showed off her epic booty in a thong bikini earlier this year. Photo: Instagram

Davina McCall abs

Davina's got good reason to laugh: her abs are just getting better with age. Photo: Instagram

But the brunette star – who says she never weighs herself – claims she has genetics to thank for her washboard abs, and they’ve only gotten better with age.

Davina McCall Matthew Robertson

Davina is in the best shape of her life after splitting from Matthew late last year. Photo: Getty

“I don’t think I could lose it if I tried,” she told new!

Some women get all the luck…

