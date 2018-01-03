Naked workout classes are terrifying new 2018 trend

If you thought last year’s trend for nude yoga was confronting, get ready for all the nakedness - combined with even more energetic exercising.

In every shy gym-goers nightmare, Hanson Fitness in New York are introducing nude fitness sessions to help people embrace their New Year resolutions to get fit.

Hanson Fitness count celebs such as Rihanna and Sandra Bullock as clients, and claims ditching your sweaty workout gear for their Nude Workout Session actually has some health benefits.

“Working out without clothes provides a number of benefits to your exercise including skin breathing, the release of endorphins due to Vitamin D from sunlight and complete body awareness so you can see if you're cheating on your exercise routines,” the studio reveals on Facebook.

“The class is designed to be a total body workout that uses your body weight as resistant to work the glute, butt, legs and core – making you look and feel good naked.”

The first mixed class is set to take place on Friday 5th January, with the class designed to be a complete body workout to help you feel good naked.

For those who aren’t entirely comfortable with stripping down for a workout in the buff, the gym has provided one helpful disclaimer.

“Nude underwear can be worn if desired,” the Facebook post adds.

For those who aren’t sold on the idea, those who do exercise naked can’t rave enough about it.

“I'm fortunate as I go to two different naked exercise classes, two different naked yoga as well as to a naked gym in the UK so I can confirm that it is great,” wrote one commenter.

“It is far more comfortable to be unrestricted by clothes and definitely far more pleasant to not be wearing sweaty clothes.

"By the way, when you exercise naked you don't end up dripping sweat everywhere because your body cools itself far more efficiently.”

