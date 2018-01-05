News

Can you spot the hidden animal in this wallpaper?

Woman’s Crohn’s disease turns out to be Heinz sauce packet

Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A woman has found out six years after being diagnosed with a serious bowel disease, that is was actually a plastic wrapper causing the problem.

The 41-year-old, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease - a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract - by doctors at Wexham Park Hospital in England.

The British Medical Journal reports the woman had experienced abdominal pain and bloating lasting up to three days at the time.

crohns disease

The woman was diagnosed with Crohn's disease six years ago. Photo: Getty

But as her symptoms continued to worsen, she was taken in to surgery where doctors made the surprising discovery.

Surgeons found two pieces of plastic packaging bearing the word "Heinz" in an inflammatory mass in the wall of her small intestine.

heinz packet in stomach

Surgeons made a surprising discovery. Photo: Getty

The woman apparently had no memory of ever eating anything involving the plastic, which is believed to be from a sauce packet.

crohns misdiagnosis

Two pieces of plastic were removed from her intestine. Photo: Getty

After the surgery, the woman’s symptoms vanished straight away and there was no sign of Crohn’s disease in any follow-up appointments.

The BMJ highlight how rare the case was, saying that in over 80% of cases, foreign bodies will pass through the body spontaneously, with only 1% requiring surgery.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

