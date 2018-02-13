News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen

Inside the naked yoga class that improves your sex life

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s one rule in Rosie Rees’s yoga classes; you leave your clothes at the door.

Can you see what's wrong here?
1:00

Can you see what's wrong here?
Baby Climbs On Mom Performing Yoga Pose
0:24

Baby Climbs On Mom Performing Yoga Pose
Guy Tries to Balance on Ball
0:11

Guy Tries to Balance on Ball
Best Rocket Failures
0:54

Best Rocket Failures
What's The Big Deal About Yoga Pants?
1:48

What's The Big Deal About Yoga Pants?
Woman Hits and Breaks Light with Yoga Ball
0:21

Woman Hits and Breaks Light with Yoga Ball
Yoga Instructors Do Acroyoga Session
3:17

Yoga Instructors Do Acroyoga Session
Woman goes bar-hopping in nothing but body paint
0:57

Woman goes bar-hopping in nothing but body paint
Maddie Aldridge at basketball practice two weeks after ATV crash
0:10

Maddie Aldridge at basketball practice two weeks after ATV crash
2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
0:33

2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
2:10

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
Rosie O’Donnell Accuses Pregnant Daughter Chelsea of Trying to Profit off Ex Michelle Rounds’ Death
1:36

Rosie O’Donnell Accuses Pregnant Daughter Chelsea of Trying to Profit off Ex Michelle Rounds’ Death
 

The Aussie instructor is leading a nude revolution by teaching hundreds of women to bare all and practice yoga in the buff.

The 30-year-old from Perth hatched the idea when she moved in with a nudist, and claims her uniquely intimate brand of yoga helps attendees relieve stress, develop a positive body image and even improve their sex lives by helping them embrace their imperfections.

naked yoga

Rosie says her all-female classes help women strengthen their relationships and sex lives. Photo: Caters

"When I first tried to do yoga practice without clothes – first in my bedroom and then in the backyard – I was shocked at how critical and judgmental about my body I was,” Rosie, who is also a relationship coach, says.

"I didn't like the various scars on my body, rolls of fat on my belly and I noticed all the cellulite. But I also felt liberated and free.

"As my practice progressed, I felt a lot more present with myself.”

The process helped her become more at one with her body and reassess her relationship with herself.

naked yoga australia

She was able to get more in touch with her body through the practice. Photo: Caters

“I began loving my body as it was, became more accepting and comfortable, began seeing any imperfections as unique parts of me,” she says.

"Naked yoga is not just yoga, it's a spiritual journey. Yoga only releases stress, but naked yoga digs deeper into our souls.

"It takes courage to come to a naked yoga class, but that courage translates to better relationships at work, with family and most importantly, with oneself.”

She explains that when women are able to accept and love their naked bodies for what they are, it impacts on their relationship with their partners.

naked yoga for women

Her classes have been hugely popular. Photo: Caters

Rosie started her career in finance but after feeling stressed and realising she was eating, drinking and smoking more than she wanted to be to cope, she made a change.

After an eye-opening yoga retreat in India, she became vegetarian, quit her job and started relationship counselling and teaching yoga.

She hopes that through her classes, she can desexualise nudity and help women overcome their body image issues.

More and more women have joined Rosie's naked yoga revolution, and in the past three years she has run hundreds of successful workshops across Australia.

She has even been invited to the Naked in Motion studio in New York later this year to bring her unique brand of yoga to the US.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top