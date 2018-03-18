Brave swimmer skinny dips in -9C

This brave swimmer certainly has a brrr-acing workout each weekend - she skinny dips in one of the coldest rivers in Europe - which regularly plummets to temperaturess of -9C.

Inna Vladimirskaya, 32, strips off on the banks of the Dnieper river, in Kiev, Ukraine, every Sunday morning, and takes a swim - after jogging along the snowy banks of the river in the nip.

The thrill-seeker says she's been carrying out the bizarre ritual for nine years - often alongside her husband - because she believes the freezing temperatures keep her looking young and healthy.

Her swim was captured on camera by Czech photographer David Tensinsky - who had heard of her 'crazy' ritual from locals who see her skinny dipping every weekend.

Inna said: "Every week I take a run in the snow and then plunge into the water."

"Immersion in cold water makes the blood rush to the internal organs, activating their circulation, which helps break down fat and improve muscle tone.

"It also helps beat muscle and joint pain and rejuvenates my skin, because of the increase in oxygen supply to it.

"The walrus looks much younger than its actual age, because it spends so much time in cold water - humans can reap the same benefits if they are prepared to put the hard work in.

"I just make sure I don't stay in the water too long, and as soon as I am out I dry myself and go straight to my warm car."

