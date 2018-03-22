Kids help convince dad to lose 37kgs

Aussie dad Mat Haigh had struggled with his weight for ten years but has been able to lose almost 40kg in just six months – and he did it all for his kids.

Tipping the scales at 121kg, the 33-year-old, from Sydney, soon realised he wasn’t able to be the dad he wanted to be to his two children Zachary, nine, and Jada, four.

“My wife and I have hectic work lives balanced with being busy with two young kids,” Mat tells Be.

“And I travel quite a lot for work and sometimes healthy eating choices weren’t a priority. I always used this as an excuse on why I had put on weight.”

For ten years, Mat had struggled with his weight and was continuously searching for new ways to aid him in on his weight loss journey.

Mat tried many diets and even toyed with the idea of hitting the gym, knowing the importance of spending quality time with his kids.

He was sick and tired of not being able to be the active and energetic father that he dreamt of being to his kids whilst they were growing up. Being overweight made some of the simplest games and tasks for Mat incredibly hard.

But it wasn’t until he finally stepped on the scales and saw the number that he had a lightbulb moment.

After doing a lot of research, Mat came across IsoWhey and begun integrating the shakes into his diet.

“I also did just basic exercise of walking a couple of times a week and a bit of sport with the kids, but my weight loss was all based on diet,” he explains.

Fast forward five months and Mat has lost 37.5kg and is showing no signs of slowing down.

His kids couldn’t be happier.

“My kids are really happy with the new me, they say that I’m easier to cuddle and enjoy how much more energy I’ve got,” Mat says.

To other dads, who are using being busy with the kids as an excuse to get fit, he has one piece of advice – stop.

“Don’t use being busy and having young children as an excuse to be overweight and unhealthy,” he says.

“Sometimes having a bit of will power and not giving yourself excuses is the kick you need to really push yourself to understand that it’s not OK to be unhealthy.”

He says his really wanted to set a good example for his kids.

“They will look to you to as their minds develop and learn what an acceptable appearance or role model is,” he says.

“So ask yourself ‘are you happy for your children to grow up thinking this is how a healthy person looks?’”

He also says to start small and stick to it.

“You’re the only one that can make a difference.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram