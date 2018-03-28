The 4 mistakes you make when buying runners

News

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Whether you’re a gym junkie or a long-walks-on-the-beach kind of exerciser, there’s nothing more exciting than splurging on a fresh pair of running shoes (and vowing to give them the workout they deserve).

But with so many types and so many different technologies on the market, what should we be looking for when it comes to buying joggers?

Under Armour shoes

Are you guilty of these mistakes when buying new joggers? Photo: Supplied

According to Under Armour Product Trainer Chris Mitchell, there’s a few pitfalls fitness lovers often fall into when updating their workout gear.

Buying running shoes to wear for everything

As tempting as it is to buy a one-shoe-fits-all model, it’s very important to figure out what you’ll be using your shoes for and focus on that.

“Running shoes are designed for running, every technical feature of a running shoe is designed to move heel to toe on hard, flat surfaces and are designed to cushion and support the runner through every step,” Chris tells Be.

Tips to buying running shoes

Depending on how often, where and what fitness levels you're at, it's important to buy the right shoe. Photo: Getty

“There are different kinds of runs, so you will need to consider this when choosing a shoe with suitable features.

"Running shoes are not designed to move laterally or be used on softer surfaces. If running shoes are used in these conditions or used for sports such as netball, basketball and tennis, you run the risk of damaging the shoes and more importantly yourself.”

Assuming your size

Sorry shoppers, this isn’t one of those instances where you can buy online and hope for the best, or bank on what your shoe size normally is.

“It is vitally important that you try your shoes on in-store and not assume ‘you've always been a 10’,” explains Chris.

“Shoes designs are forever changing with alterations in shape, new materials used and brands can slightly differ from one another. Foot width is also an important aspect to consider and knowing that your feet do swell up during exercise means you should look for a stretchable upper to provide locked-down fit throughout your run.”

Picking on colour and look

While making sure your new kicks fits in well with your active wear wardrobe might be a high priority, Chris says this is one of those times we need to let fashion take a backseat to function.

“Running is a sport of aches and pains and is not an activity people should enter into lightly,” says Chris.

Source: Giphy

“Therefore, the look and colour of a shoe you see is not necessarily going to translate into you performing at your best. Fit, feel and function should be considered a lot higher on the priority list when choosing run footwear to make sure you get the best experience out of your shoes.”

Not knowing your feet

All feet are different, which means focusing on what your particular needs are will help narrow the field in an endless array of runners.

“Knowing if you require shoes with arch support, a firm external heel counter or extra cushioning under the forefoot will ensure you make an informed decision when making your purchase,” says Chris.

Under Armour HOVR

Chris recommends knitted uppers for more support. Photo: Supplied

“Knitted uppers provide great stretch which allows the shoe to form to your foot and also allow the foot to breathe.”

