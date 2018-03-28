Couple lose 63kg with one diet change

A couple’s decision to quit sugar has seen them drop an incredible 63kgs and change their life for the better.

Zara and Richard Roberts have completely turned their lives around in 18 months, after Zara received a devastating diagnosis.

Having struggled with her weight for most of her life, Zara was then diagnosed with Psoriatic Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, which left her in a state of low mobility.

The physical plain experienced from this was so intense that she often depended on a wheelchair and mobility scooter to get around.

But faced with this sudden wake-up call, Zara decided it was time for a change.

“It was then I realised I needed to do something about my weight,” Zara tells Be.

In the space of the next 18 months, Zara has been able to lose 25kgs and it was all down to one simple trick – quitting sugar.

“Even though I'm not able to exercise due to my low mobility, I have gone from a size 22 to a size 12,” she tells us.

Zara started her journey by learning more about healthier foods and changing her eating habits, to incorporate more of a balanced nutritious plan and less processed meals.

Husband Richard, who has also struggled with his weight, was so inspired by Zara’s progress that he decided to join her on her weight loss journey.

The pair, from Wales, started going to a weight-loss support group, where they learned about the negative effects that sugar has on the body and decided to quit eating it where possible.

They both noticed results within the first month and even though Zara has a sweet tooth, she swears by Natvia, a natural sweetener that helped her kick her sugar habit.

While Richard used to be a yo-yo dieter and a big dessert fan, he has now lost 38kgs and gone from a size XXXXL to a M/L.

Despite suffering from hip and knee issues himself, Richard goes to the gym five days a week now focusing on strength and conditioning exercises.

After 18 months of being sugar-free, Zara and Richard are happier than ever and are encouraging others to make the switch away from sugar.

“Going through this journey together has helped him to stay focused and more determined than ever to make it stick,” Zara says.

“People seem to assume that sugar just affects your weight but after stopping [sugar] we realised that our moods had improved too.

“We feel happier and more motivated, whereas before we had been depressed in the state we were in so just ate more sugary foods and were stuck in a rut.

This on-going weight loss journey continues to change Zara and Richard’s life every day.

“We have both got a complete different mindset on food and sugar intake now.”

