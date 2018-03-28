News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Couple lose 63kg with one diet change

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A couple’s decision to quit sugar has seen them drop an incredible 63kgs and change their life for the better.

Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
1:12

Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
Ryan Reynolds LAUGHS OFF Blake Lively Breakup Rumors In The Best Way Possible
1:34

Ryan Reynolds LAUGHS OFF Blake Lively Breakup Rumors In The Best Way Possible
Girls Revive Sugar Glider
5:04

Girls Revive Sugar Glider
Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
7:26

Zayn Malik is SCARY Thin, Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics - DR
Blac Chyna Hooking Up with a TEENAGE Rapper Because of the Kardashians!!?
2:05

Blac Chyna Hooking Up with a TEENAGE Rapper Because of the Kardashians!!?
Kylie Jenner Makes Snapchat Lose Over a BILLION Dollars Because of ONE Tweet!
1:54

Kylie Jenner Makes Snapchat Lose Over a BILLION Dollars Because of ONE Tweet!
The Struggle Is Real
42:22

The Struggle Is Real
Sofia Vergara Strips Down
1:14

Sofia Vergara Strips Down
Harry Styles Talks Sexuality - Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend ARRESTED (DHR)
13:04

Harry Styles Talks Sexuality - Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend ARRESTED (DHR)
Why Do We Have Eyebrows?
0:54

Why Do We Have Eyebrows?
What It Takes To Be Great
3:22

What It Takes To Be Great
President Donald J. Trump’s Weekly Address March 10, 2017
4:38

President Donald J. Trump’s Weekly Address March 10, 2017
 

Zara and Richard Roberts have completely turned their lives around in 18 months, after Zara received a devastating diagnosis.

Having struggled with her weight for most of her life, Zara was then diagnosed with Psoriatic Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, which left her in a state of low mobility.

The physical plain experienced from this was so intense that she often depended on a wheelchair and mobility scooter to get around.

But faced with this sudden wake-up call, Zara decided it was time for a change.

zara roberts

Zara and Richards decided to quit sugar 18 months ago. Photo: Supplied

“It was then I realised I needed to do something about my weight,” Zara tells Be.

In the space of the next 18 months, Zara has been able to lose 25kgs and it was all down to one simple trick – quitting sugar.

“Even though I'm not able to exercise due to my low mobility, I have gone from a size 22 to a size 12,” she tells us.

Zara started her journey by learning more about healthier foods and changing her eating habits, to incorporate more of a balanced nutritious plan and less processed meals.

quitting sugar

Zara started seeing results in the first month. Photo: Supplied

Husband Richard, who has also struggled with his weight, was so inspired by Zara’s progress that he decided to join her on her weight loss journey.

The pair, from Wales, started going to a weight-loss support group, where they learned about the negative effects that sugar has on the body and decided to quit eating it where possible.

They both noticed results within the first month and even though Zara has a sweet tooth, she swears by Natvia, a natural sweetener that helped her kick her sugar habit.

weight loss

Richard and Zara have lost 63kgs. Photo: Supplied

While Richard used to be a yo-yo dieter and a big dessert fan, he has now lost 38kgs and gone from a size XXXXL to a M/L.

Despite suffering from hip and knee issues himself, Richard goes to the gym five days a week now focusing on strength and conditioning exercises.

After 18 months of being sugar-free, Zara and Richard are happier than ever and are encouraging others to make the switch away from sugar.

“Going through this journey together has helped him to stay focused and more determined than ever to make it stick,” Zara says.

transformation

The pair says doing the journey together has made the difference. Photo: Supplied

“People seem to assume that sugar just affects your weight but after stopping [sugar] we realised that our moods had improved too.

“We feel happier and more motivated, whereas before we had been depressed in the state we were in so just ate more sugary foods and were stuck in a rut.

This on-going weight loss journey continues to change Zara and Richard’s life every day.

“We have both got a complete different mindset on food and sugar intake now.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top