Experts warn against disturbing ‘condom challenge’

Cindy Arboleda
Yahoo7 Be /

While some teens are using their spare time to create political movements and marches like #NeverAgain, others are taking part in dangerous stunts to get likes, views, and followers on social media — all in the hope of going viral.

Thousands of teenagers have been engaging in a disturbing new viral ‘challenge’ where they put unwrapped condoms up their nostrils and inhale them until the condom comes out of their mouth.

It’s called the “Snorting Condom Challenge,” and parents are being warned to keep an eye on their kids due to the choking hazard.

The challenge is seriously disturbing. Photo: YouTube

“The condom could easily get stuck in your nose or your throat, blocking your breathing or causing you to choke,” Bruce Lee, Associate Professor of International Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US, told Forbes.

He added that “anything [apart from air] that goes up your nose can damage the sensitive inner lining of your nose, cause an allergic reaction, or result in an infection.”

Like other viral challenges, this one isn’t a new thing, and it’s been making its online rounds since 2007.

Savannah Strong became one of the first YouTube stars to go viral with it in 2013, but her video has since been removed by YouTube for containing “harmful or dangerous content.”

It's a massive choking hazard. Photo: YouTube

Stephen Enriquez, an education specialist who teaches drug and alcohol prevention to parents, now also includes dangerous online trends and challenges kids might be experimenting with, such as the snorting condom challenge.

Enriquez told KMPH, “As graphic as it is, we have to show parents, because teens are going online looking for challenges and recreating them.”

We hope teens will move on to another “challenge” soon — one that doesn’t involve snorting condoms or eating detergent. But in the meantime, parents beware.

