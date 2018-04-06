Woman with bones of glass becomes a fitness fanatic

An unstoppable woman with a brittle bone condition has embarked on an intense workout regime, despite having broken literally hundreds of bones in her life.

Jasmine Manuel has Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type 3 – a severe form of the brittle bone disorder that leaves the 22-year-old’s bones highly susceptible to fractures, and causes her to be much shorter than average.

Aside from the short stature and fragile bones, the condition also causes severe scoliosis, and Jasmine has to use a power chair to get around.

But the student, who also produces music under the pseudonym ‘Mini Producer’, hasn’t let that stop her from becoming a fitness fanatic and advocate for disabled fitness.

“I don’t have time to pity myself because there is nothing to feel sorry for, this is what it is… I don’t really have a choice but to be positive and live my life,” Jasmine said.

Jasmine says she has broken anywhere between 100 and 200 bones in her lifetime, and has undergone 22 surgeries.

These setbacks have not slowed her down, as proven by her decision to take on YouTube Fitness guru Shaun T’s Insanity Max 30 workout regimen.

The programme sees Jasmine doing push-ups, crunches, and often using the gym equipment on her university campus.

Jasmine has even started training another woman who is also in a chair, which she says gives her a great sense of pride.

Jasmine’s condition has caused some particularly difficult moments, including a nine-hour surgery to correct a spinal fusion that occurred as she was entering her freshman year of high school.

Aside from training, Jasmine has big ambitions to become a successful music producer, and has recently become signed to an independent label called Starkast Nation.

