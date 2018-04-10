Why you shouldn't wear shoes at home

Sometimes there is nothing nicer than kicking off your shoes after a long day, but we don’t always take our shoes off before entering the house – and that could be doing you harm.

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t normally care about people wearing shoes in the house – there mats at the front and back doors – unless I’ve just vacuumed and mopped the floor.

But wearing shoes into your home basically means you’re welcoming in bacteria from every single place you’ve been that day.

And it could be putting your health at risk.

Dr Charles Gerba, a microbiologist and professor at the University of Arizona, did some research into this and discovered the average shoe contains 421,000 units of bacteria on the outside and 2,887 on the interior.

The study also found a pair of new shoes could accumulate 440,000 units of bacteria in just two weeks, including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia and Serratia ficaria, all of which can lead to dangerous infections.

“Essentially, when you wear your shoes in a house, you are bringing in everything you stepped in during the day,” Jonathan Sexton, a laboratory manager at the University of Arizona told The Wall Street Journal.

Never fear though, as researchers did conclude that it makes a huge difference if you attempt to clean your shoes regularly.

But others have suggested the risk of serious health issues from bacteria brought in on shoes is pretty low.

“The bacteria found on shoes will have come from what we walk through,” Michael Loughlin, principal lecturer at the school of science and technology at Nottingham Trent University told The Independent.

“It is all about managing risk. And the risk posed by bacteria on the soles of shoes is very low.”

