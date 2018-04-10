News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dancing usher completely owns dance cam
Dancing usher completely owns dance cam

Why you shouldn't wear shoes at home

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Sometimes there is nothing nicer than kicking off your shoes after a long day, but we don’t always take our shoes off before entering the house – and that could be doing you harm.

Ariana Grande DROPPING New Music Since Manchester Attack!
2:13

Ariana Grande DROPPING New Music Since Manchester Attack!
Pandas Don't Want to Let Their Keeper Go
0:34

Pandas Don't Want to Let Their Keeper Go
Baby Squirrel With Broken Arm is Recovering and as Cute as Ever
1:00

Baby Squirrel With Broken Arm is Recovering and as Cute as Ever
Heavy snow falls in Philadelphia as second nor’easter arrives
0:44

Heavy snow falls in Philadelphia as second nor’easter arrives
Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
5:51

Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
I Found My Father’s Killer | CHASING JUSTICE
6:21

I Found My Father’s Killer | CHASING JUSTICE
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
Sand Flies in Woman's Face While Sandboarding
0:38

Sand Flies in Woman's Face While Sandboarding
Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
1:21

Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
The Man Slicing Up Brains for Parkinson’s Research
3:13

The Man Slicing Up Brains for Parkinson’s Research
New Intense Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released
1:39

New Intense Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released
Tana Mongeau & Bella Thorne Get SUPER Close In Steamy "Hefner" Music Video
2:21

Tana Mongeau & Bella Thorne Get SUPER Close In Steamy "Hefner" Music Video
 

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t normally care about people wearing shoes in the house – there mats at the front and back doors – unless I’ve just vacuumed and mopped the floor.

But wearing shoes into your home basically means you’re welcoming in bacteria from every single place you’ve been that day.

And it could be putting your health at risk.

no shoes

Do you were shoes inside your home? Photo: Getty

Dr Charles Gerba, a microbiologist and professor at the University of Arizona, did some research into this and discovered the average shoe contains 421,000 units of bacteria on the outside and 2,887 on the interior.

Source: Giphy

The study also found a pair of new shoes could accumulate 440,000 units of bacteria in just two weeks, including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia and Serratia ficaria, all of which can lead to dangerous infections.

“Essentially, when you wear your shoes in a house, you are bringing in everything you stepped in during the day,” Jonathan Sexton, a laboratory manager at the University of Arizona told The Wall Street Journal.

don't wear shoes inside

You could be inviting bacteria into your home. Photo: Getty

Never fear though, as researchers did conclude that it makes a huge difference if you attempt to clean your shoes regularly.

But others have suggested the risk of serious health issues from bacteria brought in on shoes is pretty low.

shoes at home

But the risks of serious health damage are low. Photo: Getty

“The bacteria found on shoes will have come from what we walk through,” Michael Loughlin, principal lecturer at the school of science and technology at Nottingham Trent University told The Independent.

“It is all about managing risk. And the risk posed by bacteria on the soles of shoes is very low.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top