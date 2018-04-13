Woman shares secret to insane bubble butt transformation

If you’ve been hitting the gym and trying to figure out how you can exercise your way to a Kardashian-style bum, one fitness model has shared her technique for shaping her insane bubble butt.

Canadian fitness model Destiny Stephens has one of the best bums in the business, and first started working out five years ago to help relieve stress.

“It started off by going to the gym a couple days a week, and learning how to use the machines and trying different exercises,” Destiny revealed on Instagram.

“I wasn’t following any meals plans, I ate whatever I want but I was starting slow by going to the gym!”

In 2016, Daisy decided to sign up for a body building competition in 2016, and that's when her fitness focus intensified.

Her love for working out has only grown over the years, and now Destiny goes to the gym once or twice a day for six to seven days a week.

The 21-year-old admits there was one game-changing moment when she realised there was something she needed to really focus on to see results – her diet.

“I hit a point where I was working out everyday and eating what I want and wasn’t seeing the results I was looking for... until I changed my diet,” she says.

“Within a couple months I was seeing amazing results! Diet is the game changer 100%!!”

With her diet focused on a protein shake in the morning, followed by chicken and veggies with brown rice or sweet poato, Destiny eats four meals a day – and allows herself a cheat meal or two on the weekend.

"I have no problem with eating the same thing every day," she told Cosmopolitan.

When it comes to getting Destiny’s incredible butt, the blonde reveals she works on it for four days a week, and focuses on other parts of her body for the rest, with high-intensity interval training twice a week.

And squat haters rejoice – Destiny avoids them to get her perfectly shaped booty due to a previous back injury.

"I have gotten amazing results without squats!" she told Cosmopolitan.

