Coffee can actually help you lose weight

Some people can’t function pre-10am without a cup of coffee.

The caffeine-heavy hot drink has been waking people up for centuries – but it’s lesser-known benefit is all to do with weight loss.

Apparently, coffee contains ingredients that can boost your metabolism, reports Yahoo Style UK.

“Your daily cup of coffee can help boost your metabolic rate, by stimulating thermogenesis, helping you in turn to burn more fat,” nutritionist Sarah Flowers explained.

“Coffee also contains Chlorogenic acid, which helps to slow down the absorption of carbohydrates, as well as stimulating the hormone Epinephrine, which helps to break down fat.”

But before you start chaining the espressos all day long, Sarah warns too much coffee could make you intolerant to its effects.

“The fat burning effect diminishes the more coffee you have,” she said.

“So it is actually better to choose your coffee wisely and drink only a cup or two per day to enjoy all the benefits.”

In short: everything in moderation.

But it doesn’t end there, apparently coffee can help improve your performance in the gym.

“Caffeine has been shown to help improve performance in the gym, especially when it comes to endurance sports or HIIT, which is why so many diet pills and sports nutrition contain elements of caffeine,” Sarah said.

“Caffeine also acts as a stimulant, boosting energy and burning more fat stores. Caffeine also stimulates the central nervous system, which has been said to help make exercise feel less arduous when training.”

She does however warn those who drink more than just plain black coffee.

“Some coffees, such as milky lattes and cappuccinos, can contain a huge number of calories and sugars, all of which can contribute to weight gain, as well as increasing our insulin and ghrelin levels,” she said.

“If you are opting for coffee to help lose weight, choose a simple black coffee or one with a dash of milk and avoid sugar and drinks laden with syrup and lots of milk.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram