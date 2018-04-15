News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents advertise for professional nappy changers
Parents advertise for professional nappy changers

Night owls could be at greater risk of an early death

Alice Sholl
Yahoo7 Be /

Doze off at 10pm on the dot and wake up early with ease? Or do you prefer to stay up late, and despair at the sound of an early alarm?

Justin Bieber Gives RARE Performance at Coachella Church Service
1:36

Justin Bieber Gives RARE Performance at Coachella Church Service
Model with psoriasis wants to inspire people to love their skin
5:38

Model with psoriasis wants to inspire people to love their skin
Boogie Nights (1997)
2:24

Boogie Nights (1997)
13-Year-Old Contortionist Transforms Into Alien For Performance
3:38

13-Year-Old Contortionist Transforms Into Alien For Performance
Bride Practices Her Juggling... With KNIVES!
1:45

Bride Practices Her Juggling... With KNIVES!
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Kendall Jenner and Rob's Body Image Issues on 'Revenge Body'
1:53

Khloe Kardashian Discusses Kendall Jenner and Rob's Body Image Issues on 'Revenge Body'
Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
0:59

Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
Boston Terrier Snores Like a Human
0:36

Boston Terrier Snores Like a Human
Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber SQUASH Breakup Rumors, Logan Paul's First TV Appearance Since Japan -DR
7:30

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber SQUASH Breakup Rumors, Logan Paul's First TV Appearance Since Japan -DR
BREAKING: 'Glee' Star Mark Salling Dead at Age 35 from Apparent Suicide
0:50

BREAKING: 'Glee' Star Mark Salling Dead at Age 35 from Apparent Suicide
Michael Kors Channels 007 For His New Men's Fragrance
1:45

Michael Kors Channels 007 For His New Men's Fragrance
The Final Five Gymnastics Team & Michael Phelps Get Huge Ovations at 2016 MTV VMAs
1:13

The Final Five Gymnastics Team & Michael Phelps Get Huge Ovations at 2016 MTV VMAs
 

If you’re the latter, we have some unfortunate news: you could be at greater risk of a premature death than your early bird counterparts.

Scientists studied a population of almost half a million people in the UK and found that over a six-year period, night owls had a 10 per cent greater risk of death than early risers.

The same was still true after adjusting for expected health problems in night owls such as heart disease and metabolic dysfunction.

night owl

Staying up late could be bad for you. Photo: Getty

Rather than sending oneself to bed then forcing an early morning, researchers suggested that society needs to change, calling on employers to offer more flexible hours to their workers.

Drawing on data from the UK Biobank – where medical and genetic information from 500,000 people aged 40 to 69 is stored – the study published in the journal Chronobiology International found higher rates of mental disorders, diabetes and neurological conditions in late nighters.

It was also associated with lack of exercise and sleep, stress, eating at the wrong time and drug and alcohol use.

sleep deprivation

Researchers suggested that society needs to change, calling on employers to offer more flexible hours to their workers. Photo: Getty

Dr Kristen Knutson, one of the scientists on the Northwestern University team in Chicago, said night owls trying to live on an early bird schedule for work could have health consequences for their body.

“They shouldn’t be forced to get up for an 8am shift. Make work shifts match people’s Chrono types. Some people may be better suited to night shifts,”she told Huffington Post.

British co-author Professor Malcolm von Schantz from the University of Surrey agreed that it was a public health issue that shouldn’t be ignored.

“We should discuss allowing evening types to start and finish work later, where practical,” he said.

night owl affects

Night owls had a 10 per cent greater risk of death than early risers. Photo: Getty

“And we need more research about how we can help evening types cope with the higher effort of keeping their body clock in synchrony with sun time.”

The researchers explained that while early birds are better able to adjust their body clocks to natural light rhythms – aka the rising and setting of the sun – night owls could have a body clock that doesn’t match their external environment.

They also concluded that genetics and the environment could equally contribute to which of the two you are.

bridget jones

Genetics and the environment could equally contribute to whether you are an early bird or night owl. Photo: Youtube

If you can’t wait for your employer to go ahead and change your hours, Dr Knutson recommended that night owls expose themselves to light early in the morning but not at night.

They should also try to be disciplined about bed times, and get jobs done earlier in their day than leaving them date.

“You’re not doomed. Part of it you don’t have any control over, and part of it you might,” Dr Knutson added.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top