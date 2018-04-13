The one thing you should eat before you go to the gym

We’ve all been there - you’re at the gym trying hard to sweat it out and get the most out of your workout, but all you can think about is food.

In fact, now that you've thought about it, you forgot to eat anything that morning before you worked out and suddenly you’re feeling weak and don’t have the energy to carry on.

Nutritionists Zoe Bingley Pullin and Jess Sepel reveal that this can all be avoided by fueling your body with food before you head out the door.

Both Zoe and Jess agree that a homemade protein ball is the ultimate pre-workout food.

“If you are undertaking some resistance training, adding in some protein may benefit,” Zoe told Be.

Snacks are crucial for not having a rumbling tummy when you’re in the gym and Zoe recommends keeping some handy so you can always grab one while you’re on the go.

She suggests eating a piece of fruit, one or two brown rice cakes with nut butter or one to two tablespoons of natural yoghurt with berries.

Health author and clinical nutritionist Jess agreed, saying gym-goers should have something light and easy to digest on standby.

“A banana, bliss balls, berries or a handful of almonds are great options,” she said.

“If you've got a bit more time, a nourishing smoothie before the gym is great too.”

Zoe and Jess also revealed whether or not they agree with taking supplements and pre-workout formulas.

“Pre-workout formulas are usually full of caffeine and artificial sweeteners,” Zoe said.

“Due to the high caffeine content, you can develop a dependence on them for energy and the longer you take them the greater tolerance to caffeine you develop and the less effective they are.

“In the place of pre-workout formulas, have a proper coffee or a nutritious pre-workout snack.”

Likewise, Jess claimed she generally wouldn’t recommend pre-workout to gym-goers.

“If you work out in the morning and need an energy boost then a coffee can help or a banana protein smoothie,” Jess said.

“Only people with very specific training goals, like competitive athletes, will need extra workout formulas.”

