ASOS got this man's order hilariously wrong
ASOS got this man's order hilariously wrong
Did Prince William just reveal the sex of the royal baby?
Did Prince William just reveal the gender of the royal baby?

WATCH: Instagram star's epic response to online trolls

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Instagram star Chessie King has epically put trolls in their place with a hilarious video where she's totally altered her body to fit their so-called "ideals".

A few days ago, UK-based Chessie bravely posted a video to her 330K followers, sharing how she'd finally learnt how to accept and love her body, "jiggly bits" and all.

"We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be HUMAN & we should all be allowed to FEEL insanely good 24/7," she captioned the post. "Come at me keyboard warriors, you can say what you want but nothing will knock me down."

Chessie King underwear

A few days ago, UK-based Chessie bravely posted a video to her 330K followers, sharing how she'd finally learnt how to accept and love her body, "jiggly bits" and all. Source: Instagram / chessiekingg

However, clearly some "keyboard warriors" took it upon themselves to criticise Chessie, because the day after she posted an epic video (watch above) putting trolls in their place.

The 24-year-old edited just about every single part of her body to fit the online trolls' ideals.

Chessie King edited black underwear

The 24-year-old edited just about every single part of her body to fit the online trolls' ideals. Source: Instagram / chessiekingg

Skinnier legs, skinnier waist, bigger boobs, bigger lips, bigger eyes and smaller nose.

Chessie transformed herself into a totally different person who doesn't even look human.

Chessie King

You tell 'em, girl. Source: Instagram / chessiekingg

"If we changed our body for every troll, listened to every cyber bully, we would be monsters," she said. "Whether you have 23 followers or 3 million, NO ONE should have to deal with regular hate online."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Chessie.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

