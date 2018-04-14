WATCH: Instagram star's epic response to online trolls

Instagram star Chessie King has epically put trolls in their place with a hilarious video where she's totally altered her body to fit their so-called "ideals".

A few days ago, UK-based Chessie bravely posted a video to her 330K followers, sharing how she'd finally learnt how to accept and love her body, "jiggly bits" and all.

"We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be HUMAN & we should all be allowed to FEEL insanely good 24/7," she captioned the post. "Come at me keyboard warriors, you can say what you want but nothing will knock me down."

However, clearly some "keyboard warriors" took it upon themselves to criticise Chessie, because the day after she posted an epic video (watch above) putting trolls in their place.

The 24-year-old edited just about every single part of her body to fit the online trolls' ideals.

Skinnier legs, skinnier waist, bigger boobs, bigger lips, bigger eyes and smaller nose.

Chessie transformed herself into a totally different person who doesn't even look human.

"If we changed our body for every troll, listened to every cyber bully, we would be monsters," she said. "Whether you have 23 followers or 3 million, NO ONE should have to deal with regular hate online."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Chessie.

