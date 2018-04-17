Fitness star Kayla Itsines is engaged

News

She’s changed the lives of millions of women all over the world with her fitness program, and now Kayla Itsines has her own news to celebrate.

The 26-year-old Bikini Body Guide founder, who has over nine million followers on Instagram, took to her account to share the happy news that she has become engaged to her 25-year-old partner, Tobi Pearce.

“We have lived together for over 4 years, we have 2 beautiful dogs, an amazing business....and to top it off... Tobi got down on one knee last week and asked me to marry him.... in front of my family,” Kayla wrote on her social media account.

Kayla Itsines

Kayal Itsines has announced her engagement. Photo: Instagram/Kayla Itsines

Kayla Itsines engagement ring

She showed off her massive sparkling engagement ring. Photo: Instagram/Kayla Itsines

“I obviously said YES to spending the rest of my life with my very best friend.

“We have been together for 5 and a half years now, and I cannot wait for the many years and memories to come …I love you so much @tobi_pearce.”

Tobi is the founder and CEO of ‘The world’s biggest female fitness community’ Sweat, and also lists himself as the co-creator of the Bikini Body Guide programs.

Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce

Kayla and Tobi have been together for the past five-and-a-half years. Photo: Instagram/Kayla Itsines

Kayla Itsines Instagram

Tobi got down on one knee in front of Kayla's whole family. Photo: Instagram/Kayla Itsines

According to the Young Rich list in 2017, Kayla and Tobi are worth a combined fortune of $64 million.

In the Instagram post, Kayla showed off her eye-popping engagement ring, which looks like a halo cut, encompassed with a band of glittering diamonds.

Within hours of announcing their news, fans began to congratulate them in their droves.

“I’ve been wanting this to happen since day one,” one commenter said.

“I wish I could ‘like’ this more than once!! Congrats, you guys are perfect,” another well-wisher said.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

