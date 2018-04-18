What to eat to avoid the dreaded flu

Summer is sadly over, and while we’re keen for getting into winter fashion and cosy nights by the fire, we’re absolutely dreading cold and flu season.

It seems like minutes after that first cold spell rolls around, public transport and offices are full of people laden with tissues and spluttering down our necks.

So, we decided to get ahead of the game this year and find out exactly how we can prevent having to spend a week shacked up in bed feeling sorry for ourselves, with nothing but a box of Kleenex and flu medication to keep us company.

Be spoke with nutritionists Zoe Bingley Pullin and Jessica Sepel to get their top tips on what we should be eating to get our bodies fighting fit and ready to kick that flu to the curb.

Greens

Our mums always told us to eat our greens and as always, they were right.

According to international health blogger and founder of JSHealth, Jessica Sepel, boosting your immune system with dark leafy veggies is the best way to combat the flu.

Protein

Celebrity chef, Zoe Bingley Pullin claims protein, including legumes red kidney beans, chickpeas, cannellini beans, is necessary fuel for the cells of the immune system.

“Legumes also offer a source of fibre, which we know is necessary to support optimal health and gut health specifically; gut flora can play a role in immunity,” she said.

Spices

Spices like turmeric, cayenne pepper and clove are vital if you want to come out of the colder months unscathed by the flu.

“These everyday superfoods are great at guarding your body against the winter colds. Rest is also super important here and incorporating gentle exercise into your day,” Jessica said.

According to Zoe, turmeric contains the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound curcumin, which is beneficial to supporting a healthy immune system.

“Curcumin is poorly absorbed so it’s important to eat turmeric alongside a source of fat such as extra virgin olive oil and pinch of black pepper to increase the absorption,” she said.

Zinc

While we all know we need minerals and vitamins in our diet, it’s hard to know exactly which ones we should be paying more attention to.

According to Zoe, people who are deficient in zinc are more susceptible to infections, like the cold and flu.

She recommends including pumpkin seeds, ginger and beef in your diet as a way of upping your zinc intake.

Probiotics

Probiotic rich foods are imperative if you want to nip the flu in the bud before it takes over your life.

“Start each day with a probiotic that is immune boosting and get some bare skin in the sunlight when you can for a vitamin D boost,” Jessica said.

Foods like natural yoghurt, kefir, tempeh, kombucha and sauerkraut are all full of good probiotics and help support the gut.

Omega-3 fatty acids

According to Zoe, omega-3 fatty acids are not only ‘essential to health but may also improve the ability of immune cells to mount a response to invading pathogens’.

In short, you need to eat foods like fatty fish, hemp seeds, walnuts, chia and flax seeds to produce the cells needed to fight back against the cold.

