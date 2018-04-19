News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The secret to waking up refreshed
The secret to waking up refreshed

The surprising truth about showering every day

Krista Thurrott
Yahoo7 Be /

If you want to be clean, you better be taking a daily shower or soak in the bathtub, right? Not necessarily.

Camila Cabello Explains Why She Left Fifth Harmony One More Time | Hollywoodlife
3:45

Camila Cabello Explains Why She Left Fifth Harmony One More Time | Hollywoodlife
Lauren Jauregui Taking Shots at Camila Cabello, Cardi B Not Giving Up on Offset -DR
7:13

Lauren Jauregui Taking Shots at Camila Cabello, Cardi B Not Giving Up on Offset -DR
Simon Cowell Gushes Over Camila Cabello in New 'Made in Miami' Documentary
2:12

Simon Cowell Gushes Over Camila Cabello in New 'Made in Miami' Documentary
Snow flurries in Oxford Circus
0:37

Snow flurries in Oxford Circus
Normani Kordei Quits Twitter After Racially Charged Cyberbullying
2:53

Normani Kordei Quits Twitter After Racially Charged Cyberbullying
Cabello Gets Dating Advice from Taylor Swift: "We Talk About Love a Lot"
1:41

Cabello Gets Dating Advice from Taylor Swift: "We Talk About Love a Lot"
5th Harmony Following In Camila Cabello&rsquo;s Footsteps!?
2:01

5th Harmony Following In Camila Cabello’s Footsteps!?
Fans TROLL Fifth Harmony With Camila Cabello Song After They Don't Stop For Pics
2:05

Fans TROLL Fifth Harmony With Camila Cabello Song After They Don't Stop For Pics
Camila Cabello Quits Fifth Harmony FANS REACT - Liam Payne Confirms 1D Reunion
16:16

Camila Cabello Quits Fifth Harmony FANS REACT - Liam Payne Confirms 1D Reunion
Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Drops Two NEW Solange Knowles Covers
2:23

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Drops Two NEW Solange Knowles Covers
Fifth Harmony DEBUTS New Song "Down" W/ GMA Performance & Normani Takes A Tumble
2:14

Fifth Harmony DEBUTS New Song "Down" W/ GMA Performance & Normani Takes A Tumble
Kylie Jenner & Rihanna FEUD, Queen Bey's $120 Million Palace, Normani Salsas to the Top of DWTS -DR
7:11

Kylie Jenner & Rihanna FEUD, Queen Bey's $120 Million Palace, Normani Salsas to the Top of DWTS -DR
 

In fact, a doctor says that when it comes to your health, you really shouldn’t be showering every single day.

According to George Washington University’s Assistant Professor of Dermatology Dr. C. Brandon Mitchell, bathing daily could lead to an increase in infections.

Do we really need to shower everyday

It's common to shower everyday but experts say it might actually be doing us harm. Photo: Getty

He says that excessive time in the shower strips skin of natural oils, disrupting good bacteria that supports the immune system.

“Your body is naturally a well-oiled machine. I think most people over-bathe,” he told TIME. “A daily shower isn’t necessary.”

Rather than bathing daily, Dr Mitchell recommends focusing more on washing your hands regularly and cleaning your clothes more often. And if you have dry hair, the dermatology professor suggests you need to wash it less than you think.

“Some people with a dry scalp and hair probably only need to lather it every few weeks,” he said.

Source: Giphy

Infectious disease expert Dr. Elaine Larson at Columbia University agrees - and says that people only bathe frequently because of the stigma around it.

“I think showering is mostly for aesthetic reasons,” she said. “People think they’re showering for hygiene or to be cleaner, but bacteriologically, that’s not the case.”

In 2017, the University of Utah conducted a study where they analysed the residents of a village in the Amazon.

The study found that people in these remote villages have the most diverse bacteria and genetic functions when compared to other human groups. This, they say, proves Westerners are overly clean, affecting microbial populations.

Source: Giphy

If you’re worried about body odour, Dr Mitchell says people should consider their skin health first.

If you’re hydrated and healthy, you can most likely get away with a quick shower daily — but only apply soap to your armpits, feet and groin area.

“I tell patients who shower daily not to lather their whole bodies,” he said.

“Bathing will remove odor if you’re stinky or have been to the gym,” Dr Larson added.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top