News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Can you see the very sexy object on this table?
Can you see the very sexy object on this table?
The simple changes that helped one mum lose 100kg
The simple changes that helped one mum lose 100kg

The secret to waking up refreshed

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s nothing worse than having your much-needed rest broken by a blaring alarm, reminding you that it isn’t the weekend yet.

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film&rsquo;s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Sisters Upset After Leaving Puppy at Animal Shelter
3:27

Sisters Upset After Leaving Puppy at Animal Shelter
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
Slippery Santa Sleds Along Snowy French Street
0:29

Slippery Santa Sleds Along Snowy French Street
Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
0:59

Rescued Chimp Enjoys Life Among the Clouds as He's Brought to New Home by Plane
Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
0:40

Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville
Rare snowfall blankets Rome - and Vatican - in beautiful white
1:58

Rare snowfall blankets Rome - and Vatican - in beautiful white
Paragliding Skier Triggers Avalanche
1:53

Paragliding Skier Triggers Avalanche
Joe Jonas' Dad Says His Fiancée Sophie Turner 'Already' Feels Like a Daughter
1:02

Joe Jonas' Dad Says His Fiancée Sophie Turner 'Already' Feels Like a Daughter
My Schizophrenia Doesn’t Make Me A Monster
5:07

My Schizophrenia Doesn’t Make Me A Monster
 

No matter how many times you hit snooze, it’s hard to shake that awful, groggy feeling, but according to a new sleep calculator, there’s a nifty way to stop that from happening.

The website, which is run by interior designs brand Hillarys, asks you when you need to wake up, and then it calculates the best time for you to go to sleep.

No one likes waking up feeling groggy. Photo: Getty

It doesn’t necessarily work off how many hours of sleep you’re supposed to get – which for an adult is between seven and nine hours – but rather off the premise of the 90-minute sleep cycle.

The idea is we go through multiple stages of sleep every 90 minutes or so, and if we interrupt it and wake up in the middle of one of these cycles, rather than at the end, we won’t wake up feeling refreshed and well-rested.

It's more about when in the sleep cycle you wake up, than after how many hours. Photo: Getty

So it calculates that if you need to wake up at 6.30am, you should hit the sack at 9.16pm for nine hours sleep, or at 90 minute intervals after that – so 10.46pm, 12.16am or even 1.46am – to have the best chance of waking up peacefully with less shut eye.

This factors in the 14 minutes it takes the average person to fall asleep once going to bed.

Try it out yourself here, it’s free to use.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top