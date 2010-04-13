The Twilight Workout - Get Taylor Lautner's Body

Jacob Black

There's no doubt that Taylor Lautner, who played werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight Saga: New Moon, trained like an animal to improve his physique before filming. Fitness expert and trainer to the stars Simon Anderson gives you some howling tips on how to build your upper body and sculpt your abs the way Taylor did.



DAY 1 - WORKOUT A - BACK & BICEPS WITH BITE.

Having a well developed back not only looks great, but gives the rest of your body a strong platform to build from.



The best exercises for giving you the muscular V shape are...

Lat pull down.

Seated Row

Chin Up (use assisted machine if required)



Do 3 sets of 12 repetitions, increasing the weight as soon as you can do 12 easily.

To get the guns going, you have to do exercises that flex your arm at the elbow. Movements like Barbell bicep curls are a great mass builder, and the best exercise to start toning your biceps. The trick to increasing your arms size is to continually increase the weight. As soon as you can do 12 repetitions at a weight, increase it!



Try for the Bi's...

Barbell Bicep Curl

Seated Preacher Curl

3 sets of 12 repetitions is the way.



DAY 2 - WORKOUT B - CHEST SHOULDERS & TRICEPS.

These are the show muscles! Get these muscles growing and the compliments won't stop flowing!



For your chest...

Incline Bench Press

Push Ups

To shape your shoulders...

DB Shoulder Press

Shoulder Lateral Raise



Triceps...

Triceps Pushdown



To build these muscles, remember to push hard, do 3 sets and when you can perform 12 repetitions, put the weight up!



How good and ripped up your stomach looks will always come down to having low levels of body fat. But how to make your muscles look their best when you've melted away the fat is to do stomach crunches or sit ups until your stomach burns!To work the bit along the side of your stomach that give you that "V" shape, when you crunch give it a twist, and you'll have those oblique muscles of yours popping out in no time!Your Abs are just like any other muscle, and need rest between training them. Train them every second day for best results.Monday - Workout ATuesday - Workout BWednesday - RestThursday - Workout BFriday - Workout BSat/Sun - RestRemember... train hard, eat well and watch your muscles grow!