How Angela Lost 13.5kg

Name Angela

Age 29

Height 1.7m

Was 75.2 Kg

Lost 13.5 Kg

Weight 61.7 Kg



Angela is a sparkling inspiration that small changes and a bit of motivation can uncover a healthier you.



Partying on the weight

Throughout my 20s, I travelled and partied my way around the globe, meeting my partner along the way. Although I'd had an amazing time it wasn't until I reached my late 20s that I realised how uncomfortable I was with my body. There was no way to hide the muffin top!



My motivation

My partner and I are planning to start a family in a few years and I didn't want to be overweight. I wanted to be motivated, be able to say no and make healthy choices ALL the time instead of every now and then.



Small steps to change

I joined Weight Watchers Online and plunged in! I started walking more, went to the gym and learned what foods were good for me. I became aware of what I putting into my mouth. I couldn't believe how many kilojoules I consumed when I thought I was eating well.



A healthy routine

I've learned that certain foods should be a treat and not an everyday choice. I plan all my meals, do all my shopping with thought and look forward to exercise everyday. Cooking has become a passion. I still have treats but 'bad days' don't exist because I find myself choosing healthier options without even realising it.



The new me

My partner loves the new me and I think he's just happy that I have adopted a better lifestyle! He's a real outdoor person so we connect on more levels then we did before.



Sharing the sparkle!

There are so many people who ask me how I lost weight. I explain that it's not over because I'm at goal - it's an ongoing process because I'm always going to have to make choices about what I eat. I am proud to say I'm a Weight Watchers member and it's a ongoing reward to get up every day feeling good. Only I have the power to continue making healthy choices



Provided by:

Angela