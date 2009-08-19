Losing My Post-Baby Weight

Jacqui

Three years after the birth of her son, Jacquie was struggling to lose her 'baby weight'. She subscribed to Weight Watchers Online and lost 6kg.



A constant struggle

I've always struggled with my weight since I was a teenager. Eight years ago, I joined Weight Watchers and lost 7kgs which felt amazing! I maintained that weight until had my son, but after I had him I never got back to my pre-baby weight.



Trying to shake it off

My son was three when I decided to get serious about losing the last 5-6kgs. I tried diet shakes but they weren't for me as I love cooking and eating good food. I gave up the quick fix and went back to Weight Watchers. Seeing my weight drop weekly while eating yummy food was motivation to reach my goal.



Why Online?

It isn't difficult to lose weight once you're equipped with the right tools. For me that tool was Online. I love the Plan Manager and recipes at your fingertips. I'd have been lost without all the information! I made a point of cooking one new recipe a week and my husband loves the food. The recipes teach you how to cook all your favourite ingredients with healthier options.



My biggest learning

Weight loss isn't about getting to a certain weight and then forgetting everything you learned along the way. You need to accept the changes (eg exercise and healthier options) and make them part of your everyday life going forward. I found it rewarding and interesting adopting changes to my life. I'm fitter and more confident within myself and know that my weight is completely under control. I'm even back into skinny leg jeans!



What helped me along the way

♥ I subscribe to Weight Watchers magazine and look forward to it arriving every month for my fix of new tips and recipes.



♥ You have to accept that exercise is an important part of life. Coupled with good healthy food and the knowledge how to get there makes it easy to lose the weight.



