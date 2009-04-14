ABC For Kids - Star Reviews (Bindi the Jungle Girl - Jungle Fever & Thomas & Friends - Carnival Capers)

ABC For Kids - Star Reviews

Bindi the Jungle Girl - Jungle Fever

Review Team 1

Alison

In this series the "princess of the animal world" navigates us through the issues facing a range of jungle animals and the threat of captivity to their everyday eating habits. We see her and mum Terri dressing up as mad scientists and having fun remembering dad Steve's close encounters in the wild. Most enjoyable is a musical number called Monkey in the Jungle, featuring the singing voices of Bindi and the Crocmen. Suitable for over fives.

Jonathan

I enjoyed Bindi singing with the Crocmen, I think she has a great voice and is always lots of fun. I would love to see a cartoon of Bindi and her animal friends.

Review Team 2

Frances

Calling all kids fascinated with beautiful (and scary) jungle animals... this one's for you! Bindi's love of all living creatures is contagious when combined with her bubbly personality and enthusiasm. 'Jungle Fever' is very entertaining and secretly highly educational, and bound to appeal to animal lovers from toddlers to tweens.

Bens

I really liked Jungle Fever because Bindi is funny and she has all the coolest animals, especially the snakes. I love it most when everyone dresses up like doctors and nurses to do operations. That will crack you up. She knows so much about animals it's crazy!

Review Team 3

Emma

Bindi as always is vivacious and effervescent as she takes us on another adventure around the world exploring such topics and odd operations on odd animals and Monkeys in the Jungle.

Bo

I liked the animals and Bindi's energetic style kept me entertained. I think older preschool and school age kids will love this.

Thomas & Friends - Carnival Capers

Review Team 1

Candy

This new DVD includes 7 great episodes with appearances by all the regular Thomas favourites, as well as introducing some new friends in Rosie and Rocky. The songs at the end of each episode are great, especially for the eager to learn toddlers and kids who can follow along with the words at the bottom.

Emmy

I love visiting the Island of Sodor and the carnival was so much fun to watch! I also liked the Christmas tree episode. I like to follow the bouncing ball across the screen with the music, but can't quite sing along yet!

Review Team 2

Ruth

This was a very entertaining DVD for the children and both were captivated from the moment it began. They were very entertained by Thomas and his friends as they solved the many problems that arise in the daily lives of the Fat controller and his many engine friends. The thing I like most about Thomas and his friends are that each episode conveys a valuable lesson, whether it is, 'being kind and patient, taking turns and sharing or learning to accept ourselves for who we are'. This DVD would be most suitable for ages 3+, but I'm sure any child would enjoy watching Thomas and his friends travel around the island of Sodor and sing along with him as he does it. A most enjoyable DVD. Well worth a watch!

Daisy and Lucy

Lucy and I like Thomas and his friends. My favourite engine is Emily, but I also like Harold and Jeremy. Lucy likes the songs at the end of the show. My favourite part of this DVD was when Emily chased after the mean Diesel when Diesel took the coaches. He did the wrong thing. Emily is always kind to the other Engines and so is Thomas. I liked this DVD a lot.