School Age Nutrition and Fitness: In a Nutshell

Your child's eating habits are mostly influenced by the way your family eats and then by how his friends eat. You are his eating role model, so be sure to provide healthy meals and snacks at home.



A healthy breakfast wakes up your child's body by starting his metabolism. Breakfast provides the energy he needs for the day. Research has found that children who skip breakfast tend to weigh more. This may be because these hungry children eat more later during the day.Mornings can be a mad rush for many families. Thankfully, breakfast can be relatively quick and easy to prepare, like yoghurt and fruit, cereal and milk, or toast.For good food made easy, try these meals in minutes.Pack a goodness punch by including lots of your child's nutritional needs in one dish. Try Everything: fried rice, an omelette with the lot, shepherd's pie, baked beans on wholegrain toast or pasta bolognaise with a meat and vegie sauce.In most schools, children can choose to get their lunch from the school tuckshop or bring their own lunch from home. Thanks to recent concerted efforts by parents, the food in some tuckshops is now much more nutritious. Still, it is probably cheaper and healthier to send your child to school with his own lunch box stuffed with good things.If your child's lunch is returning home uneaten, it may be that he doesn't have time to eat his food before his friends want to play. Try cutting the sandwich into quarters, rather than halves, so he can at least finish some lunch before play begins.cheese, lettuce and chutneySwiss cheese and sliced gherkin (pickled cucumber)cottage cheese or ricotta and datesbrie cheese and cranberry saucepita bread pockets, roll-ups or Turkish bread with lean meat or falafel and saladcurried egg or mashed boiled egg and lettucechicken, mayonnaise and celeryA piece of fruit added to the lunch box is a good idea. You can peel and cut a kiwi fruit and put it in a separate container. If your child doesn't have time to eat a whole apple during lunch, quarter it and squeeze some lemon juice over to prevent browning by lunch time. Bananas come in their own easy-to-peel packaging.Your child gets thirsty running around the playground. The best thirst quencher is plain water.A drinking straw skewered with cubes of cheese and cherry tomatoes (or strawberries if they are in season and not so expensive)Carrot and celery sticks with hummus dip (put hummus in a separate container so your child can dip into it)Draw a silly smiley face and put it in his lunch box. He can't eat it but it will make him laugh.Your school-age child benefits from at least two hours activity each day. Activity can be fun things like playing at the playground or swimming at the beach. Walking to school also counts, and you can spend the time together having a chat. If you drive to school, try parking a few blocks away to sneak some activity into your day.Some children don't seem to like organised sports, and there are plenty of other activities they can do instead. But it's a good idea to look for underlying causes for a dislike of sport, to see if you can find a solution and to rule out any health or other issues.