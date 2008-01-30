Preschoolers Health: In a Nutshell

With lots of contact with other children at preschool, playgroup and parties, your child is prone to pick up the latest bug. Usually it's nothing to worry about. But illness can get worse very quickly in small children so be aware of signs of sickness.



If your child shows any of these signs, see your doctor. The more of these signs she has, the more serious it is likely to be.* drowsiness (she is less alert than usual)* decreased activity or lethargy (she is less active and just wants to lie around)* breathing difficulty* poor circulation (she looks paler than usual, maybe cold hands and feet)* vomits green fluid* has a convulsion (a fit)* stops breathing for more than 15 seconds.You know your child best. If you have any worries about her health, seek medical advice.Immunisation is considered essential protection for your preschooler against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps and German measles. Her next immunisation is at four years old. Many preschools require your child to be up-to-date with immunisations.Preschoolers are prone to:* Lice. These tiny parasites attach themselves to children's hair, lay eggs and cause lots of itching. They are most common when children start socialising in groups at preschool or school. The best way to remove lice is with a fine-toothed lice comb and lots of cheap conditioner.* Abrasions. Cuts, grazes and scratches are common in preschoolers and can usually be treated at home. However, you should see a doctor if:- The cut is deep and doesn't stop bleeding with firm pressure, or is large with rough or jagged edges.- There is a lot of dirt, gravel or splinters of wood, metal or glass in there.- You are not sure if your child is up-to-date with their tetanus immunisation.* Warts. A wart is a small, flesh-coloured, raised growth, mainly appearing on the hands. Although warts are usually painless, they are infectious and can spread so explain to your child that she shouldn't pick or chew it. See your doctor if the wart is on her face, feet or genitals, or if the wart looks infected or very red.By the time she is three, all 20 of your preschooler's baby teeth have come through. The first permanent teeth start appearing when she is about six. This is the time for wobbly teeth, cheeky toothless grins and, of course, the tooth fairy!* Your child may need your help to clean her teeth properly. Use a small smear of toothpaste on a soft bristle toothbrush, twice a day, in the morning and before bed at night.* The best way to prevent tooth decay is to go easy on sugary food and drink. Sugar (even the sugar in fruit juice) rots teeth and can actually spoil the appetite for healthy, nutritious food. Solid fruit is better for them and water is the best thirst quencher.Your clever three-year-old can probably put on her pants and T-shirt. It's not until she's four or five that she can handle the trickier jobs, like doing up zippers and buttoning a shirt. Learning to dress herself makes your preschooler very proud. While she is mastering the art, allow plenty of time to get out the door to avoid getting frustrated. Choosing her own outfits gives her lots of confidence so try to live with her clashing combinations for now if you can.For vitamin D, children need a small burst of sun, as little as 15 minutes, each day. In Australia, the sun's burning UV radiation is strongest from September to April, between 10 am and 3 pm. So try to plan outdoor activities for early morning and late afternoon.Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world. Sunscreen, a wide brimmed hat, protective clothing and shade are the best ways to stop sunburn, especially between 10 am and 3 pm. It's a good idea to apply sunscreen before you drop your child at preschool so you know she is protected. Most preschools and schools have an outdoors policy of "no hat, no play" so make sure she takes her hat each day.