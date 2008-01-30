Toddler Behaviour: In a Nutshell

Your baby has blossomed into a bundle of curiosity with an enquiring and demanding mind of her own.



Allow exploring. Try to create situations where your child can explore life without lots of "don'ts" and "nos". For example, if it's not acceptable to blow bubbles in her milk during lunch perhaps she can go outside later and blow bubbles in water. Put your favourite things out of reach so you don't have to tell your child not to touch them.

Let's make a trade. If she is sucking on your favourite scarf, replace it with a less precious but equally tasty item.

Offer two choices. Most children like to have some control over their world. By offering her two choices (either of which you are happy with), you can guide her to the result you would like. So, if you think she needs to do a wee, you could say, "Would you like to go on the potty or the toilet now?"

Change the environment. When she wants to "help" in the kitchen, move her away from the hot oven and give her a wooden spoon and a pot to bang.

Show her how you feel. If she happens to pull your hair, pull a sad face and say "ouch". If she keeps doing it, avert your eyes and withdraw a little. Using "I" statements helps, like "I don't like it when you pull my hair". She will recognise her own emotions in yours, like a mirror, and be able to feel for you.

Avoid rewarding bad behaviour. Your attention is a powerful reward for your child. Avoid giving it when your child is doing something you don't like. Putting your child down (if you are holding her) or walking away from her are good ways of not giving attention if your toddler keeps doing something you don't like after you have asked her to stop.

Explain the consequences of her behaviour so she can figure out why something is wrong. This helps give her a better understanding of the world around her.

Manage transitions carefully. At this age, children can find it hard to change from one activity to another. Some extra time, sensitivity and planning can help.



Your toddler has a lovely surprise in store for you. When you ask her to do something, she may actually do it! By this age, many children start to control their urges, change their behaviour and do as mum or dad asks. Not all the time, of course.The name for this wonderful ability is self-regulation. It is one of life's most important milestones.There are 12 ways to encourage good behaviour in children of any age plus a few extra tips that can help bring out the best in your toddler.* Toddlers are naturally curious about their world. They learn by testing and experimenting with everything around them. Constantly telling her "no" can pour cold water on this natural curiosity. You may want to try some other ways to change behaviour you don't like.