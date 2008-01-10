School Age Behaviour: In a Nutshell

It's now time for your child to go to school. Some children take to school like a duck to water, while other are less enthusiastic about leaving the nest for the classroom.



The first term of big school is a challenge for you and your child. You have a new morning routine and the clock is ticking. You may be trying to find a rhythm that will get you out the door in time, especially if you have just started back at work and also need to get ready in the morning rush. The best way to deal with this stressful new ritual is to have a plan - and stick to it.At this age, children are still trying to learn the everyday things that we take for granted, like how we talk to each other. You might think she is not listening to you but maybe she is still trying to figure out what someone said five minutes ago. In trying to understand the world around them, we have to forgive them for being a bit distracted. A good rule is to always budget for another half-hour when doing things with your school-age child.Let her try. Your child can manage her feelings with some independence. If upset, she might go to another room to calm down. She may try negotiating to resolve a conflict. Try to avoid jumping in to solve your child's problem every time. Give her the chance to solve it first.Solve it together. Your child is now at an age where you can try to resolve conflicts together. So, instead of automatically saying, "Go to your room!", you can discuss what behaviour you both want, and see if you can come to a win-win solution. She will probably buy into the solution because she helped work it out. So you may say, "When we eat dinner, I want you to sit in your chair for 15 minutes so we can talk. What do you want to do?" If she wants to leave the table and play, you can decide together that she can sit for the 15 minutes and then go to play. Once you come up with an agreement, stick to it.Show her how you feel. If you can tell her honestly how her behaviour affects you, she recognises her own emotions in yours, like a mirror, and is able to feel for you. So you might say, "When there is so much noise, I can't talk on the phone". When you start the sentence with "I", it gives your child the chance to change things for your sake. Listening. It still helps to get down on her level if it's something really important. To check if she is listening, ask her to repeat what you said.Agree in advance on the consequences. Your child can help set the consequences for undesirable behaviour or, at least, agree to what you set. It is amazing how much easier it is when they know what to expect because they have already agreed. Sometimes you won't have to set a consequence at all - allowing her to experience the natural consequences of her own behaviour, like feeling a little cold for refusing to put on her coat, will help her begin to develop responsibility.Sibling rivalry. Some conflict is normal between children in families. Arguing fairly and without hurting each other helps children learn how to sort out issues themselves. You may need to step in when tempers are frayed, things are getting out of control or someone is being hurt.How things go at home in the morning can set the tone for the day. Children who arrive at school calm, relaxed, fed and ready can make the most of the first few hours of the day (also the best learning time).Getting up an extra 15-30 minutes earlier might help things run more smoothly.Mornings are easier if your child can do things for herself. Prepare a list of things she can do to help. She may be slow and make mistakes at first but will get the hang of it with practice. Once she is really good at it, it will be one less thing you have to do.TV can distract children from getting ready (and they can't hear you) so consider leaving it off.Talk to your child's teacher if you want to know anything at all about your child's school day. Seek the teacher out and talk about any concerns, or organise a meeting to discuss issues in more detail.The most important message you can send your bullied child is "You do not have to deal with bullying alone". Talk to the school or community group and make sure it stops. It is important that your child knows that speaking out against bullies and getting help is not dobbing - it is an act of bravery. You can also support your child by listening and helping her develop strategies for coping with negative behaviour from peers.The word discipline actually means "to teach" and not necessarily to punish. The true goal is to teach children the rules of behaviour so that they can use them. Children learn self-discipline by growing up in a loving family, with fair and predictable rules and expectations. Punishment may even interfere with their development of self-discipline.Physical punishment does not help children learn proper behaviour. It doesn't give them the opportunity to learn how to solve their own problems. Instead, it can make them fearful, insecure and resentful. Some parents may hit their child because they are trying to relieve their own tension or stress in a situation. Children learn from example, and hitting teaches them to get what they want by hitting.If you have concerns about your child's behaviour, seek professional help.