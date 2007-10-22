Family Routines: How and Why They Work

Routines are planned and recurring activities that help with running the home. They aren't just about jobs, bedtime or getting out the door in the morning. They also help to make time for your family to do the things you love and spend time together..



- Routines and schedules help make more family time.- Daily routines help children learn to be more independent.- Routines help children know 'the script', they can feel events are predictable and can begin to anticipate them.- Routines can reduce the stress of managing housework and other practicalities like managing finances.- As your family grows, in size and age, routines help your family manage changes and competing demands.When you set up a routine it can include meals, bedtimes, housework and lots of other things, like going to Brownies, soccer practice or Greek school.You can even make a "routine" out of catching up as a family. This might seem strange at first, but if you set a bit of time aside each week and have it written down on the calendar, it helps you make sure that other things don't get in the way of family fun.Research tells us that children are healthier and behave better when they have predictable routines. And of course having healthy, happy, well-behaved children can make life easier on everyone.Routines can make it easier for your children to know what to expect and how to behave. Toddlers and preschoolers love to know what's going to happen next, and they like clear rules. In fact, they thrive on predictable routines.Routines have lots of benefits. One study showed that children with regular bedtime routines tend to get to sleep sooner and wake up less often during the night. Another study found that regular routines at home help babies get over colds quicker. Routines have also been linked to better health in preschool children.Routines are also a great way of dealing with housework, like washing the dishes or feeding the dog. If everyone knows their responsibilities, it saves a lot of arguments and nagging over who was supposed to do what. When they work, housework routines create greater cooperation, which can make life happier for the whole family.Even young children can contribute by helping with age-appropriate tasks. When children join in the housework it helps them understand cooperation and makes them feel important in the family.Everyone has to be a bit flexible for routines to work. You'll need to change them as the little ones get older, or if you go on holidays or have a serious illness. But the basics remain the same - a dependable routine that everyone can rely on, so the family knows what the regular activities are and when they happen.You probably already have lots of daily routines, like getting your children ready for school, preparing for meals, and settling at bedtime. Here are some aspects of family life that can really benefit from a schedule or routine:- morning routines- getting ready for school- mealtimes- housework- bath time- homework- fun time for family activities- tidy-up times- preparing for the next day- bedtime.Talk about routines as a family so that everybody knows what's happening. If your children are six or older they can help decide on routines.If you're the organised type, you can write routines on a calendar, wall chart or planner to make them easier for everyone to see and remember.One of the best things about routines is that they help your family spend more time together. For example, you could plan to have two or three sit-down meals a week where you can all talk and catch up.Even smaller routines like setting the table with your children can help you share tasks and have a chat at the same time.Have set times for watching TV if you want to stop it distracting you from all the other things you want to do together.Put aside regular time to have fun activities or just hang out together.If some of your regular routines affect lots of other things in the house (such as bedtimes for young children), life will run more smoothly if you make sure routines are followed.It can help to plan and get things done ahead of time. For example, routines for school mornings can be easier if you get clothes and schoolbags ready the night before.If routines are working for making family time, you can also use them to make time for you and your partner to spend time together, for you to see your friends or just for your own regular "time out" to do something you enjoy.