The Secrets of Successful Slimmers

Looking to lose weight - and keep it off? Sometimes it seems like a struggle... so we've put together some proven tips to help you on your way.



First of all, rest assured that you're in good company - research since the 1980s has shown that Australians are progressively getting heavier, and that around two-thirds of us are currently overweight or obese. So, chances are you've got a buddy in the same position as you - why not join forces to keep each other on track? Even if you only decrease your weight by 10 percent, you'll have significantly reduced your risk of developing heart disease or diabetes.



For extra motivation check out the strategies of others who've succeeded in losing weight and keeping it off for the long haul.



The US-based National Weight Control Registry (NWCR) was established for just that reason - it's a database of over 4000 people who've lost at least 30lb (13.6kg) and kept it off for at least one year. In fact, the average weight loss of people on the registry is 33kg, and the average maintenance time frame exceeds five years.



Scientists monitor this group of people to help detect what really works for long-term weight loss, so they can use the information to help others improve their weight-loss efforts and more easily maintain their results.



So, here are the seven secrets of successful slimmers, as revealed by in-depth analysis of the NWCR data - you might be surprised how easy they are to incorporate into your own life:



- Combining diet AND exercise is your best bet: I know you've heard that a million times, but it is true! Of the 4000 people on the NWCR database, only 10% lost their weight through diet alone, and only 1% slimmed down by simply increasing their exercise levels. That leaves 9 out of 10 gaining results by combining the two.

- Turn off the TV and get moving: After analysing the data from the NWCR, researchers recommend that if you're looking to lose weight you should aim to get about an hour a day of medium intensity exercise (such as brisk walking). And by the way, I'm serious about turning off the telly - studies here in Australia reveal that those who spend the most time watching the box are the most likely to be overweight or obese.

- Reduce your energy intake: As you'd probably expect, most of the people on the NWCR followed a low-calorie, low-fat diet. So put down that packet of chips, and reach for an apple instead.

- Be consistent: If you're one of those people who eats 'good' food all week, and then lashes out on the weekend, you might want to re-think your strategy. Those who followed a consistent eating plan all week long (and didn't slack off over the holidays either) are 1.5 times more likely to maintain their weight loss than those who dieted in fits and starts. Researchers hypothesise that by allowing more flexibility in your diet you may also open yourself up to more opportunities to succumb to temptation.

- Eat breakfast: One of the characteristics of people on the NWCR is that they regularly eat breakfast - most commonly cereal and fruit. It's worth your while to follow their lead, since eating a breakfast like this helps to top up your fibre levels, which helps you feel full longer, and thus decreases the likelihood you'll succumb to a mid-morning snack.

- Weigh yourself regularly: Now, I'm not suggesting that you become a slave to the scales, but on the other hand, three-quarters of our successful slimmers from the NWCR weigh themselves at least once a week. By weighing themselves regularly, they are able to notice small shifts in their weight and initiate corrective measures when necessary.

- Steer clear of fast food: One of the characteristics of people on the NWCR is that they eat less than one fast food meal a week. So, if you're eating on the run, now you've got even more reason to choose something light and tasty like sushi or a salad instead of that burger with the lot!



In terms of keeping weight off once you've lost it, one of the key factors is the level of control you have over your eating habits - scientists refer to this as your level of 'dietary disinhibition'. Simply put, if you're one of those people who turns to high fat or high sugar foods when you're tired or under stress, you probably have a higher level of dietary disinhibition. And unfortunately, that means you're also more likely to re-gain the weight you've worked so hard to lose.



If this sounds like it might apply to you, plan ahead to reduce the likelihood that you'll fall off the weight-loss wagon:



- Keep some low-fat meals in the freezer, so you've got something quick and easy to prepare on the days that you come home from work too tired or frazzled to cook - that way you'll be less likely to pick up the phone and order a pizza!

- Similarly, if you know that you tend to crave a little pick-me-up in the afternoon, keep a supply of almonds or sunflower seeds in your desk drawer to nibble on. You'll be less inclined to dip into the biscuit jar for something sweet if you've had a high protein snack. As a final word of encouragement, you'll be pleased to know that the longer you maintain your weight loss, the easier it gets. If you've maintained your new, slimmer self for a couple of years, the chances are markedly reduced that you'll gain the weight back, and after about five years it gets even easier!



Jayne Tancred ND is a naturopath, herbalist, nutritionist and health writer. She is contributes regular features for Nature & Health magazine, is the author of Healthy Vitamins and Minerals (Lifetime Distributors) and chief Australian consultant for Nature's Medicines (Reader's Digest).