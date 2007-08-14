These are in fact two different illnesses. The common cold is an inflammation of mucous membranes caused by a number of viruses. Influenza is an acute viral infection of the respiratory tract.



Symptoms



Cold viruses may cause:



* Nose and throat irritation

* Watery eyes

* Fever

* Chills

* Muscle aches



When flu takes hold, symptoms are accompanied by:



* High fever

* Abdominal pain

* Enlarged lymph glands (in neck, armpits & groin)

* Hoarse cough

* Aching back, arms and legs



Causes



Both conditions, are spread through coughing and sneezing. We don't actually "catch" colds or flu; we allow them to catch us by neglecting our immune systems and ignoring early symptoms.



Natural Therapies



* Garlic is an antibiotic herb that helps fight infection

* Vitamin C, zinc and the herb Echinacea are indicated to boost the immune system against infection

* Herbal cough mixtures containing herbs such as Licorice and Horehound help to clear mucus

* Cod Liver Oil is a rich source of Vitamin A which is essential for lung and mucous membrane repair, and also omega-3 fatty acids which are soothing to inflamed respiratory tissue



Lifestyle Factors



Manage colds and flu carefully. Untreated, flu can lead to an even more serious condition like pneumonia. There's no 'cure' as such, but bed rest, lots of fluids, and regular small meals will help you recover faster.



Correct nutrition is a necessity and we should always endeavour to include plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables in the daily diet as the are a good source of vitamin C. Studies and clinical trials have shown that supplementing with vitamins C and E can help strengthen the immune system, reducing the incidence and symptoms of colds and flu (Hemila, H. et al "Vitamin C and the Common Cold" Br. J. Nutrition" 67(1);316, January, 1992)



Drinking lots of liquids will help to loosen up the mucus and make coughing it up much easier. Warm liquids (such as herbal teas) or filtered water are best for this purpose.



Avoid dairy products, as they increase the body's tendency to form mucus.



The use of a mentholated chest rub will help to relieve coughs and to clear sinuses. A humidifier is also helpful for keeping the mucous membranes of the nose, throat and lungs moist.





This article authored and brought to you by Blackmores.com.au, Australia's most popular online natural health provider.