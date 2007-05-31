healthpoint

Introduction

Colic is a collection of symptoms in a newborn characterised by persistent crying, apparent abdominal pain and irritability.



Health care

In no way is this information intended to replace the advice of a medical practitioner. Always consult your Doctor for diagnosis and advice.

The cause of Colic is not fully understood. In some cases, Colic in the breastfed infant may be attributed to cow's milk consumption by the mother. The baby reacts to cow's milk proteins in the mother's milk (this is NOT the same as lactose intolerance). Other mothers may find that eating certain foods such as garlic, onions, cabbage and caffeine may cause an increase in Colic symptoms. This Colic Management Plan is aimed at preventing Colic that is triggered by these factors. NOTE: True lactose intolerance is rare. A mother with lactose intolerance should still breastfeed her baby. Ask your Doctor for further advice if you are concerned.



The following tips may help reduce the symptoms of Colic.

1) Try to slow down the speed of the milk flow. With a vigorous flow, the baby has to suckle very quickly which increases peristaltic action (the pulsatile movements which begin in the gut when food is consumed). This may cause a rapid flow of milk to the intestine, where it ferments. You can tell if your milk flow is too fast if the baby often chokes or splutters during a feed. Try lying down with the baby on top of you for feeding, as gravity can slow down the flow. Expressing a little milk before feeding can also help reduce the flow.

2) Empty one breast fully before offering the other one. The "hindmilk" which is released toward the latter stage of a feed, is rich in milk fat, which is high in calories and more satisfying for the baby. If the baby switches sides before receiving adequate hind milk, they will need to drink more in order to feel full. A large amount of milk which is low in calories will then enter the digestive system. This overloads the baby's intestine and creates symptoms of lactose intolerance even though the baby is probably NOT intolerant. Feed completely from one side, then offer the other breast next time. Don't limit the time your baby is on the breast; allow them to remain as long as they want.

3) Enrich the fat content of your breast milk by eating nutritious unsaturated fats. The best fats come from oily fish (sardines, tuna, salmon, mackerel). These particular fatty acids aid the development of your baby's central nervous system and brain. The fats from grains, nuts, seeds, avocados and olives are important for your baby's skin. Saturated fats found in butter, cakes, fried foods, biscuits and pastries are empty of nutrients and are NOT suitable.

4) Reduce the amount of sugars and simple carbohydrates in your diet. This results in a lower lactose level in your milk. Eat plenty of protein-rich foods such as meat, eggs and fish; and complex carbohydrates such as whole meal bread, vegetables, rice and pasta. Avoid sugar, lollies, soft drinks, sweet biscuits and desserts.

5) If your Doctor has recommended you eliminate dairy products, maintain a high calcium intake with green leafy vegetables, sardines and salmon (with bones), nuts and seeds, goat's milk and soy products. You may also supplement with a calcium tablet.

6) Eliminate foods you suspect may worsen your baby's Colic. Common culprits include garlic, onion, spices, cabbage and caffeine. If an improvement is noticed, introduce the foods back one at a time so you can identify which one is causing the Colic. If you can't avoid the substance, try and eat it immediately after a feed so the amount remaining in the breast is reduced by the time the next feed is due. Diet tips Your Doctor or Lactation consultant can help devise a diet plan suitable for your needs.