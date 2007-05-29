healthpoint

Introduction

A Breast Pump is a device which is used by women to express breastmilk from their breast for their baby.



About

A Breast Pump is used to express (draw out) breastmilk. This milk can then be stored and given to a baby at a later time.

You may choose to use a Breast Pump if your baby is premature, hospitalised or unable to suck or if you are away from your baby during the day or night (e.g. for work).



BREAST PUMP TYPES

Manual - a manual (hand) Breast Pump may be sufficient for occasional short-term separations between mother and baby. The manual Breast Pump creates a vacuum that generates pressure causing milk to flow from an area of high pressure in the breast to an area of low pressure in the pump.

Electric/battery - there are a variety of electric/battery Breast Pumps ranging from small, semi-automatic pumps with battery options, to hospital or professional grade models.



Method

Refer to the manufacturer's instructions. These guidelines are of a general nature only. Your Breast Pump kit and milk collection bottles should be cleaned/sterilised according to the manufacturer's instructions.



Manual Pump Expression:

- Gently massage your breast several times, from the top outer edge and towards the nipple.

- Put a towel under the breast to catch any excess milk.

- Place the cup of the pump over the nipple and gently work the pump until you feel suction. Maintain the suction while the milk is flowing. Release and repeat for as long as you are comfortable and the milk is flowing (usually around 5-10 minutes).

- You may need to transfer the milk that has collected in the pump cyclinder to a storage container before you repeat the process on the other breast.

- Try to relax before and during expression of milk. Having a warm shower or placing warm, wet towels on the breasts may help the process.



Electric Pump:

- Gently massage your breast several times, from the top outer edge and towards the nipple.

- Put a towel under the breast to catch any excess milk.

- Follow the manufacturer's instructions on how to use the pump.

- Relax and place the pump cup over the nipple and turn the dial of pump suction to low. Turn on the pump and slowly increase the suction until milk is flowing.

- Maintain suction for 10 seconds, then release and repeat.

- Change between breasts frequently.



Suggestions

If you are expressing milk for a newborn baby, it is recommended that you express milk frequently (8-10 times in 24 hours), as regular removal of milk increases and maintains your milk supply.

The best time to express milk is 1/2 to 1 hour after you have fed your baby.