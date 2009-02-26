Cough Relief

Question: I have been living in Melbourne for the past 4 months on a study program. For the last 3 week I have had a dry cough. I take Strepsils (honey& lemon) and receive only mild relief

Mostly I cough at night. Can you help me because sometimes when I cough, I get a little pain in my chest?



Please can you help me to decrease this problem? Are there home medicines I could use because I don't have much money eg a find I can get some relief when I gargle salty hot water.



Answer: There are traditional remedies that can provide some relief for coughs. For example the lozenges you have tried with some success are based on one of the oldest folk remedies ie honey and lemon drinks.



Taking a glass of boiling water, you add 2 heaped teaspoons of a good natural honey (one that is not heated and will naturally 'candy'- go solid in the cold). To this you add the juice of half a large lemon. If you have any fresh ginger- you can also grate about half a teaspoon and add this to the hot water too.



I would also recommend that go and have a chat with your local pharmacist who can provide you free advice as it sounds to me like this cough has persisted for too long and may require medical treatment to ensure there is no infection.